Menu

Laurent CHARPENTIER

La Verrie

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Management
Organisation
Gestion de budgets
Costs saving

Entreprises

  • Dachser - Resp. régional des opérations

    La Verrie 2012 - 2018

  • Mory team - Directeur exploitation

    2010 - 2012

  • Frans maas - Directeur exploitation

    2006 - 2008

  • Tat express - Directeur exploitation

    2001 - 2006

Formations

  • Lycée Paul Painlevé (Oyonnax)

    Oyonnax 1989 - 1991 BTS

Réseau