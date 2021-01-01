Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Laurent CHARPENTIER
Ajouter
Laurent CHARPENTIER
La Verrie
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Management
Organisation
Gestion de budgets
Costs saving
Entreprises
Dachser
- Resp. régional des opérations
La Verrie
2012 - 2018
Mory team
- Directeur exploitation
2010 - 2012
Frans maas
- Directeur exploitation
2006 - 2008
Tat express
- Directeur exploitation
2001 - 2006
Formations
Lycée Paul Painlevé (Oyonnax)
Oyonnax
1989 - 1991
BTS
Réseau
Eglė MANIUŠĖ
Eric HEURTEBIZE
Laetitia PUYOU-BRACQ
Philippe SALEL
Pierre PARANT
Renaud HARRISON
Sarah FOSSE
Steven FELIX
Vincent OZANGE
Xavier MARQUIS