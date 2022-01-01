Retail
Laurent ENDIGNOUS (LAURENT ENDIGNOUS)
Klockner & Co Deutschland GMBH
KAM / GAM Pharma & Medical
Bordeaux
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Klockner & Co Deutschland GMBH
- KAM / GAM Pharma & Medical
Commercial | Bordeaux (33000)
2019 - maintenant
DS Smith Packaging France
- Area sales manager France, Spain, Maghreb + Middle East
Commercial | Schwetzingen
2017 - 2019
Gascogne Flexible
- Pharma & Medical Manager
Commercial | Dax
2012 - 2014
Gascogne Sacs
- Export Sales Manager
Commercial | Mimizan (40200)
2005 - 2010
Formations
S.I.H.E (SWANSEA INSTITUTE Of HIGHER EDUCATION)
Swansea
1993 - 1994
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce ESIG
Lille (59000)
1991 - 1993
EFFICOM
Paris (75000)
1989 - 1991
Lycée Theodore Aubanel
Avignon (84000)
1988 - 1989
Collège Cévenol International
Le Chambon-sur-Lignon (43400)
1985 - 1988
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel