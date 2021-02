Laurent GAILLARD

. Senior Professional Services Sales, Service Solutions Architect, Pay per risk Service deal



. Cross-functional and -cultural management of virtual teams (technical, procurement, global partnerships)



. Tier1 Customer (10+ EMEA countries) facing Technical & Procurement complex Organisations



Specialties: Radio Networks, Microwave, Converged Core (inc. IMS), Carrier Ethernet Networks, Customer Experience Management - All services from build to Managed Services



Mes compétences :

Architect

Bilingual

English

Professional services

Sales