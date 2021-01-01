Laurent GERARDIN

-
APRIL
- Directeur Cybersécurité
Informatique | Lyon (69000)
2020 - maintenant
En charge de la définition de la stratégie cybersécurité et de son exécution au sein de groupe APRIL.
Agence nationale de la sécurité des systèmes d'information (ANSSI)
- Chef de Division de la Coordination Sectorielle
2018 - maintenant
Supervise une équipe de 15 personnes, en charge des différents secteurs critiques de l'économie Française. Nos responsabilités sont d'établir le lien entre d'un côté les différents services de l'Agence, et de l'autre les grands acteurs du Public et du Privé (OIV & OSE). Nous avons également la responsabilité de contribuer à la stratégie de l'Agence, ainsi qu'à la création et le support des différentes réglementations en vigueur dans le domaine de la sécurité informatique.
BNP Paribas
- Global Head of Cyber Defense
Paris
2017 - 2018
In charge of developing Cyber Defense activity around:
- Reaction on Security incidents: global responsibility for management & follow-up of severe incidents
- Red Team exercices: risk assessment, pentesting & red teaming on production environment
- Execution of change programs around Cyber Security to continue raising the bar for security maturity and enforcement of regulatory requirements, in partnership with the Group.
BNP Paribas S.A.
- Global Head of Cyber Security Program & deputy Head of Global CIB Production
Paris
2015 - 2017
* Reporting to the Global CIB Chief Information Security Officer.
* In charge of the definition & execution of a global Cyber Security program:
. Proposition of a unique Cyber Security definition for BNP Paribas
. Alignment on a common Framework
. Prioritization around a list of 35 projects
* Lead of a quarterly Global CIB Production Security steering committee
* Review of global business projects with strong infrastructure components
* Leading projects such as pen-tests or creation of new dashboarding tool
* Management of a team of 6 people
BNP Paribas
- Asia Pacific Chief Information Security Officer
Paris
2010 - 2015
* Reporting to the regional Chief Risk Officer, and coverage of a total of 14 countries, including Hong-Kong, Singapore, Japan, India, China and Australia
* Management and oversight of a team of about 50 staffs across the APAC region, split among major hubs
* Primary objective was to build a strong, standard & coherent team across the whole APAC region, including definition of (matrix-like) reporting lines. Objective successfully achieved
* Setup the appropriate governance of the region IT Security, including strategy, budget, planning and decision making via regular Steering Committees
* Coordination with Global Security (for global projects, new global policies, etc.)
* In charge of IT Security team staff management (appraisals, compensation review, staff development). Additionally, identification of `talents' to add structure to the overall team framework and to provide future succession planning
* Sponsor on various major APAC projects on Access Control area of IT Security (Access Control rationalization, off shoring of the operations to Mumbai, etc.)
* Take over of the Firewall Rules administration in whole APAC from Production Network teams to a central Singapore-based IT Security team
* In charge of the implementation of a global strong authentication & single signon project within the APAC region
* Successfully drive & implement an APAC-scale program, made of a total of 36 projects to upgrade security setup in order to be compliant with new regulatory environment
BNP Paribas Tokyo
- Head of IT Security
Paris
2008 - 2010
* Management and oversight of a team of 5 people, including appraisals, compensation review and staff development
* Ensure that processes across all aspects of IT operate securely
* In charge of the governance, strategy & planning (Steering Committees)
* Coordination with other Security actors (Global Security, other territories, etc.)
* In charge of IT Security team staff management
* Responsible for the IT Security Program budget management
* Handling of the Risk Management (incidents, access control, awareness, etc.)
[ Elected "BNP Paribas Top Talent'' as part of a global internal program ]
BNP Paribas Tokyo
- IT Security Engineer & Expert
Paris
2005 - 2008
* Act as security expert for counseling and security review of new projects
* Perform IT Security risk assessments / audits of local applications
* Implementation of a firewall rule approval system & work-flow
* Technical expert on security products (SSH, Checkpoint firewalls, Windows platform and Active Directory, UNIX and UNIX scripting, etc.)
* Implementation of a network security scan analyzer (based on Nessus scanner + UNIX scripts), now used in various locations of BNP Paribas
* Coordination with global security teams (mainly Paris & London)
* Production of technical documentation (standards and policies)
BNP Paribas
- IT Security Engineer
Paris
2002 - 2005
* Perform security risk assessments of BNP Paribas applications
* Review IT Security aspects of new projects
* Production of technical documentation (standards and policies)
* Leader role in various IT Security projects
Gemalto
- Computer & Network Security Engineer & Project leader
Meudon
2000 - 2002
* Project leader for the study and implementation of a centralized, worldwide directory (LDAP based)
* Leader role in various IT Security projects including PKI architecture, new Internet Proxy architecture, web filtering & anti-virus, desktop anti-virus, etc.
ANELIA Méditerranée
- Internship student
1998 - 1998
Title: Internship student at Computer Dept.
* Setup of an Support Help-desk
* Daily computers Administration and Support
* Technical support for sales during their missions (i.e. setup of computers and network at customers' site)
France Telecom
- Internship student
1997 - 1997
Title: Computer technician
* Installation and configuration of Internet demonstration workstations (for French Internet Provider Wanadoo) in Marseille France Telecom sites
* Training of France Telecom site staff to Internet Services