Laurent JUMELLE

-
Chevron
- Global Product Line Manager, AEO/VM/SE, Chevron Oronite
Rueil-Malmaison (92500)
2020 - maintenant
Manage the Automotive, Viscosity Modifiers and Small Engines product portfolio globally to achieve Oronite’s strategic intents. Develop, prioritize, and implement product line and OEM strategies to achieve those intents.
Develop understanding of market, competitive landscape, long term Point of Views and manage product line profitability.
Align product line strategy with other Oronite functions such as Sales, Technology, SCM, HSE, and Components. Manage the processes for introduction, alteration and elimination of Oronite’s AEO/VM/SE products and packages based on profitability and strategic fit (Product Life Cycle).
Manage the Product Lines OPEX and CAPEX budget and expenses.
Provide leadership and career development for the Regional Product Line and Global Segment managers who translate customer’s value propositions into specific projects and product requirements. Manage the Technical Internal Support team that lead the product qualification programs and OEM approvals.
Manage the global AEO/VM/SE technical service budget for customer development programs.
Member of the Commercial Leadership Team, the Global Business and Commercial Governance teams, and the Global Pricing Excellence Team.
Lead and manage safety, compliance and other OE matters for the Global AEO/VM/SE Product Lines team.
-
Chevron
- Global Marketing and Services Manager, Chevron Oronite
Rueil-Malmaison (92500)
2019 - 2020
Design and manage a portfolio of internal and external services to achieve Oronite’s global objectives. It includes the following global responsibilities: marketing, market strategy and analysis, pricing and contracting processes, demand planning, quality assurance (customer complaint process, customer specification process and product waiver process), CRM (Customer Relationship Management), selected customer and employee training, customer technical service, supply policy, and customer communications. Supervise the SAP Global Process Owner roles for Pricing and Quality.
Provide functional guidance to the team of regional Services managers in all areas noted in above. Provide global prioritization and coordination for regional Services teams.
Provide functional guidance to Global Account Market Managers and approve technical service programs for these accounts.
Lead or participate in special projects and crisis management as needed.
Manage interactions and communicate with Products & Technology, Manufacturing & Supply and the rest of Oronite in order to help manage cross-functional and cross-regional work processes for the good of the enterprise. Member and contributor to the Global Business Governance team and Pricing Excellence Team.
Provide leadership and career development for three Global Marketing & Services functions: Marketing, Communications and Training (internal and external); Quality Assurance; and Market Strategy and Analysis.
Lead and manage safety, compliance and other OE matters for the Global Marketing & Services team.
Manage Global Marketing & Services expenses and have joint accountability for the global AEO technical service budget development. Manage the global technical service budget process and expenditures.
-
Chevron
- Business Development Manager, Chevron Marine Lubricants
Rueil-Malmaison (92500)
2015 - 2019
Leads and inspires the Marine Lubricants Sales Team and all relevant stakeholders to deliver the Marine Strategy through key focus on profitable growth associated with New Building Acquisition, new Business Development and the Marine Priorities
Customizes and deploys the solutions to the Performance Gap Closure Plans by way of Sales and Coaching training Modules
Promotes use of Salesforce.com and the Marine Toolkit to improve Sales Efficiencies and deliver on the New Building Target, Key Account Plans, and Pipeline Management.
Builds a culture that supports growth & rewards innovation and achieves World Class Operational Excellence/Safety/Compliance
Responsible for leadership of Global Marine Lubricants sales process and results for all New Builds
Provides Market research, assessment and identification of Business Development Opportunities to Marine Lubricants
Investigates and develops business model alternatives and improvements for the Marine Lubricants business that would maximize enterprise value for Chevron
Member of the Marine Lubricants Leadership Team and multiple project teams
Provides career development for and manages the New Build Specialist
-
Chevron
- Global Account Manager, Chevron Oronite
San Ramon
2012 - 2015
I have responsibilities for the design, account management of strategies, plans, and resourcing for a major Global account.
• Designs and manages the strategies/tactics for all products and services sold globally to the customer, which encompasses the entire Oronite portfolio (Marine, Fuels, Automotive, and Industrial-Specialties products).
• Accountable for customer profitability for all products sold. Responsible for price management and implementation on a global scale
• Identifies a package of products and services. Includes product recommendations, commercialization, and associated business analyses. Works with Oronite Products and Technology, Supply Chain, and Manufacturing to deliver these packages and/or services.
• Provides career development for and manages the global account team.
• Executes all tasks in full compliance with OE and the Chevron Way and Policies.
• Accountable for select global supply chain related activities for all products such as security of supply plans and contingency planning, forecasting, and overall optimization efforts.
-
Chevron
- AMR Services Manager, Chevron Oronite
Houston
2009 - 2012
Design and manage a portfolio of services to customers to achieve Oronite’s strategic intents. It includes customer technical service, marketing communications, market intelligence, trends and studies, Quality Assurance, and Product & Transportation Compliance
Manage, organize, and implement priorities for regional Services expenses, including the regional Customer Technical Service budget allocated according to business analyses of customer opportunities
Manage Oronite’s customer complaint, customer specification, and product waiver processes for the Americas Region
Analyze customer profitability, coordinate and track the overall customer life cycle for the region, manage and maintain customer strategy and customer segmentation databases, and recommend changes in the customer portfolio
Maintain the customer pricing and contracts databases. Define and implement regional pricing and supply policies
-
Chevron
- Product Line Manager, Chevron Oronite
Levallois-Perret
2005 - 2009
Manage and integrate the combined Automotive (AEO) and VII Product Line portfolio
Develop, communicate, and implement strategies to achieve AEO/VII business priorities. Set R&D objectives
Based on active market and competitive analysis, regularly review product slates alignment with customer needs, market, and business objectives. Lead quarterly business reviews
Manage by influence to build a collaborative and effective AEO team across the region and the organizations
Maximize the product line profitability. Propose prices for new and existing packages. Reduce Product Line complexity
Provide guidance to the Technology Department on R&D budget and program priorities
-
Chevron
- Regional Account Manager, Chevron Oronite
Levallois-Perret
2003 - 2005
Managed the regional (Europe, Africa, Middle-East) commercial relationship with two global accounts
Developed and implemented the global and regional commercial strategies. Identified growth and improvement opportunities. Generated sales forecasts as well as short and long term business plans. Negotiated offers (Products, Services, Sales prices…) Supervised the Regional Supply Chain Coordinator
-
Chevron
- Product Specialist, Chevron Oronite
Levallois-Perret
1999 - 2003
Project leader for automotive engine oil additive development, according to ISO 9001 quality rules
Run business analyses. Provided customer support and recommendations. Managed the commercialization process. Participated in reviews regarding technical and customer requirements. Channeled customer complaints
-
Chevron
- Product Line Manager, Chevron Oronite
Neuilly-sur-Seine (92200)
1997 - 1999
Supervised a customer technical service specialist and managed the annual technical service budget
Proposed, executed and controlled agreed upon strategies and business plans. Based on active market and competitive analysis, regularly reviewed product slates alignment with customer needs and business objectives. Set customer technical service priorities. Developed and updated product lines literature and presentations. Led the quarterly business reviews. Decided on price positioning of new and existing packages. Provided guidance to the Technology Department on R&D budget and program priorities
-
Chevron
- Product Specialist, Chevron Oronite
Neuilly-sur-Seine (92200)
1995 - 1997
Assisted the Product Line Manager
-
Armée de terre
- Lieutenant
1992 - 1993
Officer in the French Army