Menu

Laurent LARCHEVÊQUE

ROUEN

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • A.R. Concept (sous traitant UPS) - Responsable d'équipe

    2013 - 2015

Formations

  • Ecole Industrielle De Rouen EIR (Rouen)

    Rouen 1990 - 1993 Bac professionnel M.S.M.A

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :