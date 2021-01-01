Menu

Laurent PLESSIS

SAINTE-LUCE-SUR-LOIRE

En résumé

Clôture - Portail et automatisme-Professionnels et particulier.
site :Array

Entreprises

  • Créa'Clos - Fondateur

    2016 - maintenant

  • Créa'Clos - Fondateur

    2016 - maintenant

Formations

  • ESA 3 (Derval)

    Derval 1979 - 1981

Réseau