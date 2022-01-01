Menu

Lauriane BAUTISTA

Boulogne-Billancourt

Mes compétences :
VBA

Entreprises

  • Astek - IT Consultant

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2018 - maintenant Product Definition Analyst in Amadeus
    April 2018 - October 2018

    Production Support Monitoring in Amadeus
    November 2018 - Now

  • Sartorius Stedim Biotech - Project QA Engineer

    AUBAGNE 2015 - 2018

  • Sorin - New Product Introduction Quality Assurance Engineer

    Paris 2013 - 2015 Ensuring compliance of design and development activities to the Quality System and to standard and regulation (ISO 13485 and 21 CFR in particular).

    Drive Core Teams in charge of design and development activities (such as active implantable devices, leads, programmers, Holter) to establish quality objectives.

    Cooperate with QMS and Risk Management Manager to ensure compliance of CRM BU Quality Management System to standards and regulations.

  • MATIS Group - Ingénieur d'étude

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2013 - 2013

  • General Electric - Support Project Engineering

    Paris 2012 - 2012 Lead Program Integrator and Lead System Designer for 3 projects of neonatal echographic probes.

    Connection with the production site in China, scheduling of all tasks, verification of specifications, organization meetings to validate the milestones and writing of deliverables.

Formations

  • EPF - Ecole D'Ingénieurs (Fontenay Aux Roses)

    Fontenay Aux Roses 2006 - 2012 Environmental & Innovative Engineering

  • Lycée Henri Matisse

    Vence 2003 - 2006 Scientifique, option musique

