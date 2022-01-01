Lauriane BAUTISTA

-
Astek
- IT Consultant
Boulogne-Billancourt
2018 - maintenant
Product Definition Analyst in Amadeus
April 2018 - October 2018
Production Support Monitoring in Amadeus
November 2018 - Now
-
Sartorius Stedim Biotech
- Project QA Engineer
AUBAGNE
2015 - 2018
-
Sorin
- New Product Introduction Quality Assurance Engineer
Paris
2013 - 2015
Ensuring compliance of design and development activities to the Quality System and to standard and regulation (ISO 13485 and 21 CFR in particular).
Drive Core Teams in charge of design and development activities (such as active implantable devices, leads, programmers, Holter) to establish quality objectives.
Cooperate with QMS and Risk Management Manager to ensure compliance of CRM BU Quality Management System to standards and regulations.
-
MATIS Group
- Ingénieur d'étude
Boulogne-Billancourt
2013 - 2013
-
General Electric
- Support Project Engineering
Paris
2012 - 2012
Lead Program Integrator and Lead System Designer for 3 projects of neonatal echographic probes.
Connection with the production site in China, scheduling of all tasks, verification of specifications, organization meetings to validate the milestones and writing of deliverables.