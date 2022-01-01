Menu

Lauriane BRAL

FONTENAY-AUX-ROSES

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

Aménagement - Renouvellement Urbain - ANRU/PNRQAD

Progiciel informatique :
Logiciel bureautique : Access, Excel, Photoshop, PowerPoint, Word.
Logiciel SIG : Arcview/Arcgis, Mapinfo
Progiciel de CAO/DAO : Adobe Illustrator, Microstation
Internet et moteurs de recherche. AS 400. VISTA

Langues:
Anglais: courant
Allemand: lu, écrit, parlé
Italien: notions

Permis B et voiture

Mes compétences :
Administration
Logement social
Politique
Politique de la ville
Renouvellement urbain
SEM
SIG
Urbanisme

Entreprises

  • Établissement Public d'Aménagement ORSA - Responsable aménagement

    2011 - maintenant Responsable de l'aménagement de la ZAC multisite du centre ville de Villeneuve-Saint-Georges (94) / PNRQAD

  • SEMERCLI - Responsable d'opérations

    2006 - 2011 2006 - 2011

    SEMERCLI - SEM d'Equipement et de Rénovation de Clichy (92)
    Responsable d’Opérations d’aménagement et de renouvellement urbain

    • Maîtrise d’ouvrage d’opérations d’aménagement : suivi technique, administratif, juridique et financier des études de faisabilité jusqu’à la clôture des opérations (suivi des acquisitions, des relogements, et des contentieux, gestion et sécurisation des biens, passation des marchés, suivi des chantiers, commercialisation et suivi de l’élaboration des projets architecturaux jusqu’à la cession, travaux de VRD, élaboration des CRACL et suivi des budgets) ;
    • Réponse aux appels d’offres et montage des dossiers de procédures (concession, ZAC, DUP) ;
    • Montage du dossier ANRU de la Ville de Clichy en quartiers anciens dégradés (182 M€) de la négociation avec l'ensemble des partenaires institutionnels (ANRU, CRIF, CG92, CDC, Ville, bailleurs sociaux) à la signature de la convention suivi d'une mission de conseil et expertise à la collectivité dans le cadre d’une mission d’OPC Urbain (ordonnancement-pilotage-coordination).

  • SAHLM Pierres et Lumières - Chargée de mission

    2005 - 2006 10 mois: Chargée de mission de la SA d’HLM Pierres et Lumières – Antony (92)

    • Assistance au montage de nouvelles opérations (PLAI/PLUS) ;
    • Accompagnement des dispositifs de politique de la ville ;
    • Analyses et propositions d’amélioration de la gestion du patrimoine pour l’élaboration d’un PSP.

  • Mairie de Montreuil - Chargée de mission

    2004 - 2005 8 mois : Chargée de mission SIG de la Ville de Montreuil (93)

    Actualisation de l’Atlas du Logement social
    • Rencontre des acteurs du logement social de Montreuil
    • Enquêtes de terrain
    • Recueil et traitement informatiques de données
    • Réalisation d’une base de données Access et de cartes Arcview
    • Analyse statistique et propositions en vue de l’amélioration de la gestion du parc de logement social.

Formations

  • Université Paris 8 Vincennes

    Champs Sur Marne 2004 - 2006 Aménagement - Urbanisme

    Mention : Très Bien
    Spécialité : SIG / Gestion Informatique des Villes
    Mémoire : Méthodologie d'élaboration d'un Plan Stratégique de Patrimoine (PSP)

