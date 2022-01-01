Lauriane BRAL

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Fontenay-aux-Roses
Aménagement - Renouvellement Urbain - ANRU/PNRQAD
Progiciel informatique :
Logiciel bureautique : Access, Excel, Photoshop, PowerPoint, Word.
Logiciel SIG : Arcview/Arcgis, Mapinfo
Progiciel de CAO/DAO : Adobe Illustrator, Microstation
Internet et moteurs de recherche. AS 400. VISTA
Langues:
Anglais: courant
Allemand: lu, écrit, parlé
Italien: notions
Permis B et voiture
Mes compétences :
Administration
Logement social
Politique
Politique de la ville
Renouvellement urbain
SEM
SIG
Urbanisme