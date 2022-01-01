Lauriane LABRUNE

Mes compétences :
Product manager
Project management
Méthodes agiles
Data Analysis
Email Deliverability
Spécifications fonctionnelles
Entreprises
SnT (Schibsted & Telenor)
- Product Manager
2014 - maintenantIn charge of the Product Management for a classifieds site in Bangladesh: www.ekhanei.com
Viadeo
- Senior Product Manager - Search
Paris2012 - 2014- Improve the quality of search results
- Improve the user experience (results page, advanced search, etc.)
Viadeo
- User Acquisition Product Manager
Paris2011 - 2012- Responsible for the acquisition of new users for Viadeo, ApnaCircle and Unyk
- Supervised the implementation of a brand new subscription platform
- Implemented social sign-up features to the registration process
- Overlooked the migration of a newly acquired platform (UNYK) to Viadeo’s website
- Coordinated the fine tuning of flow and emails (wording, design, pages order, etc.), in collaboration with the BI team
Key achievements:
- Managed to triple Viadeo’s user registrations within a year
- Improved email deliverability rate from 90% to 98% in 6 months
- Managed the launch of the Russian Cyrillic and Latin American websites, resulting in an increase of Russian and Latin American members of more than 80% and 20% respectively within the first 3 months
Viadeo
- User Acquisition Manager
Paris2010 - 2011- Implemented monitoring tools and kept tab of key metrics in a context of “viral loop”
- Improved each metric to optimize the virality on the website (wording, design, usability, etc.)
- Defined and drove optimization tests (A/B testing)
- Recommended improvements for existing and new features
- Implemented strategies favoring local growth (“Think global, act local”)
- Used web analytics tools like Site Catalyst and Google Analytics to adjust the product to user’s needs
Leboncoin.fr
- Monetization Product Manager
Paris2008 - 2010- Owned new feature design and development from end to end:
o Puissance 3, a feature for real estate agency expending the visibility of their ads to 3 websites
o Creation of a private dashboard for professionals to improve management of ads, payments and visibility
- Defined and wrote functional specifications in an agile environment (Extreme Programming)
- Responsible for communications between business and engineering teams
- Acted as the main contact for communication and sharing of best practices with international stakeholders (Schibsted Classified Media)
- Defined B2B product strategies with the Product Director
- Followed KPI to improve quality of products and communicated results to stakeholders
- Managed an Associate Product Manager
Atchik Realtime
- Performance and Community Manager
2008 - 2008
CADREMPLOI.fr - Adenclassifieds
- Development and Loyalty Product Manager