Lauriane LABRUNE

BARCELONA

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Product manager
Project management
Méthodes agiles
Data Analysis
Email Deliverability
Spécifications fonctionnelles

Entreprises

  • SnT (Schibsted & Telenor) - Product Manager

    2014 - maintenant In charge of the Product Management for a classifieds site in Bangladesh: www.ekhanei.com

  • Viadeo - Senior Product Manager - Search

    Paris 2012 - 2014 - Improve the quality of search results
    - Improve the user experience (results page, advanced search, etc.)

  • Viadeo - User Acquisition Product Manager

    Paris 2011 - 2012 - Responsible for the acquisition of new users for Viadeo, ApnaCircle and Unyk
    - Supervised the implementation of a brand new subscription platform
    - Implemented social sign-up features to the registration process
    - Overlooked the migration of a newly acquired platform (UNYK) to Viadeo’s website
    - Coordinated the fine tuning of flow and emails (wording, design, pages order, etc.), in collaboration with the BI team

    Key achievements:
    - Managed to triple Viadeo’s user registrations within a year
    - Improved email deliverability rate from 90% to 98% in 6 months
    - Managed the launch of the Russian Cyrillic and Latin American websites, resulting in an increase of Russian and Latin American members of more than 80% and 20% respectively within the first 3 months

  • Viadeo - User Acquisition Manager

    Paris 2010 - 2011 - Implemented monitoring tools and kept tab of key metrics in a context of “viral loop”
    - Improved each metric to optimize the virality on the website (wording, design, usability, etc.)
    - Defined and drove optimization tests (A/B testing)
    - Recommended improvements for existing and new features
    - Implemented strategies favoring local growth (“Think global, act local”)
    - Used web analytics tools like Site Catalyst and Google Analytics to adjust the product to user’s needs

  • Leboncoin.fr - Monetization Product Manager

    Paris 2008 - 2010 - Owned new feature design and development from end to end:
    o Puissance 3, a feature for real estate agency expending the visibility of their ads to 3 websites
    o Creation of a private dashboard for professionals to improve management of ads, payments and visibility
    - Defined and wrote functional specifications in an agile environment (Extreme Programming)
    - Responsible for communications between business and engineering teams
    - Acted as the main contact for communication and sharing of best practices with international stakeholders (Schibsted Classified Media)
    - Defined B2B product strategies with the Product Director
    - Followed KPI to improve quality of products and communicated results to stakeholders
    - Managed an Associate Product Manager

  • Atchik Realtime - Performance and Community Manager

    2008 - 2008

  • CADREMPLOI.fr - Adenclassifieds - Development and Loyalty Product Manager

    2007 - 2008

  • CADREMPLOI.fr - Adenclassifieds - BtoB Product Manager

    2005 - 2007

  • ATOS WORLDLINE - Marketing Assistant

    Bezons 2004 - 2004

  • LUIS RAMO (Barcelona - Spain) - Sales and Marketing Assistant

    2003 - 2003

  • BOUYGUES TELECOM - Events Coordinator

    Meudon 2002 - 2002

  • HUTCHINSON - Communication Direction Assistant

    Paris 2001 - 2001

Formations

