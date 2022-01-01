Retail
Lauriane SOLVES
Ajouter
Lauriane SOLVES
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Entreprises
Didier Saco Design
- Designer
2011 - maintenant
Mathilde Brétillot Créations
- Assistante designer (stage)
2010 - maintenant
Birambeau
- Designer (stage)
2010 - maintenant
Parfums Givenchy
- Designer packaging (stage)
LEVALLOIS PERRET
2008 - 2009
Orfi
- Infographiste / Maquettiste (stage)
2007 - maintenant
Formations
Lycée Rive Gauche
Toulouse
2009 - 2011
DSAA Créateur Concepteur option Création Industrielle
Lycée Boulle Esaa Industrie de l'ambleument
Paris
2006 - 2008
BTS Expression Visuelle option Espace de Communication
Réseau
Audrey LE GUERN
Brochard MAITE
Bryan GIQUEAUX
Damien THOMAS
Jean-Philippe KLEIN
Jessica LEVY
Margaux MALHAIRE
Ségolène ROUSSEL
Société CADLINK