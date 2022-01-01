Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Laurianne ESNAULT
Ajouter
Laurianne ESNAULT
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
Election présidentielle 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat de la présidentielle à Paris
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Les Echos
- Chargée d'audience web
2010 - maintenant
Groupe Les Echos - Eurostaf
- Assistante chef de projet web et service client
2008 - 2010
Addex
- Assistante commerciale B to B
2007 - 2007
KM Productions
- Administratrice de production
2007 - 2007
Big Eyes Productions
- Assistante de production
2005 - 2006
Théâtre Le Hublot
- Responsable de la communication et des RP
2003 - 2005
Formations
Université Bordeaux 3 Montaigne
Bordeaux
2002 - 2003
Gestion de l'action culturelle
Université Nîmes MCC
Nîmes
2001 - 2002
Réseau
Berenice MALCORPI
Cécile ANDURU
Christophe BOURGEOIS
Delphine GARRET DA SILVA
Frederic ROSSIGNOL
Héloïse CARTIER
Jerome GARRET
Olivier CHARLES
Rachel LE PLAT
Valerie CANDES