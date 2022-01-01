Retail
Laurianne GAYTON
Laurianne GAYTON
ST ETIENNE
En résumé
Je m'appelle Laurianne Gayton, j'ai 18 ans, j'habite a bas-en-basset.
Entreprises
Les gourmands disent
- Serveuse
2016 - 2017
stage, en suisse
Coiffure passion
- Coiffeuse
2015 - 2016
Formations
CFA DE BAINS
Le Puy En Velay
2015 - 2016
Niveau CAP
Maison De La Coiffure
Saint Etienne
2014 - 2015
validation de la premiere année
Réseau
Noémie NUNES