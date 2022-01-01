Laurie BERNARD

MI-GSO, the leading European project management consultancy, and Pcubed, a global management consulting firm focused on delivering business transformation, program and portfolio management, combine their strengths to form a group:





- of over 1,000 expert Consultants,

- operating in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia,

- with a wide industry expertise addressing Aerospace, Automotive, Rail, Defense, Energy (Utilities and Oil & Gas), Financial Services, Telecom, Technology & Media, and Public Sector.



Every day, we support our clients by steering major Projects and Programs, managing Project Portfolio, improving maturity and efficiency of PM Organization, addressing business transformation and change management issues.



Mes compétences :

Gestion

Comptabilité

Contrôle de gestion

Gestion de projet

Ressources humaines

Reporting

Droit social

Droit du travail