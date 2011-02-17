Laurie FRATICELLI

I believe that big data have the power to change our world. All collected databases, especially in health, could be used to monitor, detect and prevent epidemics or diseases, helping people to have a better health (...and a better life). In other words, my job consists in mining large databases for "looking for a needle in a haystack" or finding the usefull knowledge in a huge set of information by using empirical algorithms and bayes networks. Nothing is complicated when it's done with passion !



Mes compétences :

Statistiques

Épidémiologie

Biostatistiques

Santé au travail

Santé publique

Communication