Laurie FRATICELLI

LYON

En résumé

I believe that big data have the power to change our world. All collected databases, especially in health, could be used to monitor, detect and prevent epidemics or diseases, helping people to have a better health (...and a better life). In other words, my job consists in mining large databases for "looking for a needle in a haystack" or finding the usefull knowledge in a huge set of information by using empirical algorithms and bayes networks. Nothing is complicated when it's done with passion !

Mes compétences :
Statistiques
Épidémiologie
Biostatistiques
Santé au travail
Santé publique
Communication

Entreprises

  • CH Vienne - RESUVal, réseau des urgences de la vallée du Rhône - Référente scientifique

    2016 - maintenant

  • Fondation Lyon Synergie Cancer - Centre Léon Bérard - Ingénieure de recherche

    2016 - 2016 Analyse de données génétiques relatives au cancer
    (GWAS - Genome Wide Association Study)

  • CH Vienne - RESUVal, réseau des urgences de la vallée du Rhône - Ingénieure hospitalier

    2015 - 2015 Expertise et consultation dans le domaine de la recherche clinique et de l'analyse statistique

  • Hospices Civils de Lyon - Epidémiologiste - Chargée de mission

    Lyon 2015 - 2016 Missions principales :
    - Contribution et participation au GT Gestion Dynamique des IQSS
    - Veille de littérature, réalisation des évaluations métrologiques sur indicateurs
    - Rédaction des livrables et valorisation des résultats sous la forme de publications

  • Institut de Veille Sanitaire - Epidémiologiste - Chargée d'études scientifiques

    2012 - 2014 Missions principales :
    - Développer et mettre en œuvre un programme de détection automatisée de signal en toxicovigilance (indicateurs de suivi, fouille de données),
    - Contribuer aux missions de l'unité dans le domaine de la toxicovigilance et de la surveillance des intoxications (surveillance continue d'événements sanitaires),
    - Participer à la réponse aux sollicitations et alertes.

  • CHU Grenoble Pôle Santé Publique - Ingénieure de Recherche

    2011 - 2011 Missions principales :
    - Élaborer un système pour automatiser des méthodologies de détection automatisée des événements potentiellement émergents,
    - Recruter et encadrer un informaticien,
    - Valoriser les travaux avec des articles scientifiques et des participation à des conférences.

  • EPSP - TIMC IMAG UMR CNRS 5525 - Doctorante

    2007 - 2010 Doctorat de science
    Spécialité "Méthodes, Modèles et Algorithmes en Biologie, Environnement et Santé"

    Date de soutenance : 17 Février 2011.

    Mission :
    Développer une approche statistique pour surveiller des associations pathologie-expositions professionnelles multiples et détecter des associations potentiellement émergentes.

Formations

