Laurie LOMUSCIO
Laurie LOMUSCIO
Newton
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
TripAdvisor
- Business Development
Newton
2016 - maintenant
Formations
Northeastern University (Boston)
Boston
2009 - 2011
Bachelor
CESEM - Reims Management School
Reims
2007 - 2009
Bachelor
Réseau
André LOMUSCIO
Léonard LOMUSCIO
Muriel KARPELÈS-BERRUYER
Nicolas MALLET
Olivier MOUSSE
Stephane TEXEREAU