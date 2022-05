Laurie MELAERTS

District Manager with 5 year experience in Fashion

- Strong sales skills & techniques

- Field retail expert

- Ability to motivate sales teams towards sales objectives

- Broad fashion experience in various brand segments

- Good balance between listening & natural leadership

- Perfect bilingual FR/NDL/EN

- International experience : Belgium, France, Netherlands

- Experience with major fashion companies : Simone Perele, Mer du Nord, River Woods, Ventilo, Xandres, Benetton





Mes compétences :

Sexy lingerie

Sales Management

Fashion

Underwear

fashion collection

Textiles

shop management

Department Stores

Lingerie fine