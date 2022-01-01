Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Laurie MOYZÈS
Ajouter
Laurie MOYZÈS
ELNE
Profil
Réseau
Election présidentielle 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat de la présidentielle à Elne
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Restaurant Le Papadam
- Chef de rang
2017 - 2018
Formations
Ecole Pigier
Bordeaux
2005 - 2007
Réseau
Laurent CHARON