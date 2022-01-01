Retail
Laurie PAPILLON
Laurie PAPILLON
SAINT SULPICE
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Grisel
- Assistante RH
2016 - maintenant
Mairie de Méry sur Oise
- Agent d'accueil
2015 - 2016
CIC Lyonnaise de Banque
- Vacataire
Paris
2014 - 2014
Centre des Finances Publiques
- Vacataire
2014 - 2014
Groupement Hospitalier Intercommunal du Vexin
- ASH faisant fonction d'aide soignante
2012 - 2012
Formations
IPAC
Annecy
2018 - maintenant
Titre niveau I manager ressources humaines
IFCAE
Cergy Pontoise
2016 - 2017
Titre certifié niveau II
Université Cergy Pontoise
Cergy Pontoise
2013 - 2015
Licence
DEUG droit mention bien
Ecole Biologie Industrielle Cergy
Cergy Pontoise
2011 - 2013
Lycée Paul Emile Victor
Osny
2008 - 2011
Baccalauréat S mention bien
Spécialité mathématiques
Réseau
Alexis DETRAIT
Annaick FERRET
Association AFPAG - UNIVTUBE.COM
Camille THINAT
Cantrel STÉPHANIE
Joanne BELLAY
Julie MARIE
Mathilde BRUYELLE
Vigen PARSANIAN