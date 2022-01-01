Retail
Laurie PERAIRE
Laurie PERAIRE
LYON
Profil
Réseau
Election présidentielle 2022
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Vente
Entreprises
ESF Arc 2000
- Secretaire commerciale
2015 - 2016
Tim's Icecream
- Food truck Manager
2014 - 2014
AUSTRALIE
Aeropilot
- Commerciale senior
2010 - 2013
Formations
IUT A Lyon 1
Villeurbanne
2010 - 2011
licence
Management et Relation client
IUT A Lyon 1 DUT TC (Villeurbanne)
Villeurbanne
2009 - 2010
DUT
UFR STAPS LYON 1
Lyon
2005 - 2009
licence
Education et motricité
Réseau
Amélie LECOMTE
Amrein TRESSY
Aurélien GUISTI
Benjamin GREGOIRE
Cédric LINET
Jean-Claude RAZZINI
Jérôme SINCE
Martine GAMMELIN
Pierre-Emmanuel BRIN
Vinay KASEMRATH