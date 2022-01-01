Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Laurine RISPAL
Ajouter
Laurine RISPAL
MARSEILLE
Profil
Réseau
Election présidentielle 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat de la présidentielle à Marseille
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
AG2R LA MONDIALE
- Assistante Relais Qualité
2015 - 2016
Formations
IUT St Jérôme
Marseille
2015 - 2016
Réseau
Alexia MOYEN
Audrey MARTIN
Isabelle DAL CAPPELLO
Isabelle SENE
Michèle BIETRIX
Sophie MONTANDRAU