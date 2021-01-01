Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Léa MYCEK
Ajouter
Léa MYCEK
Paris
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Hydrologie
Hydraulique fluviale
Modélisation hydraulique
Hydraulique urbaine
Entreprises
Hydratec
- Ingénieur attaché d'études
Paris
2012 - maintenant
Predict Services
- Ingénieur stagiaire
2011 - 2011
Formations
Polytech Montpellier
Montpellier
2008 - 2010
Polytech' Montpellier (Ecole Polytechnique Universitaire De Montpellier, Ex ISIM)
Montpellier
2008 - 2011
Lycée Jean Perrin
Lyon
2006 - 2008
Réseau
Clément VILLARS
Coralie FARGES
Flore JACQUES
Jérémie ROBLES
Jonas PIALOUX
Maella DREAN
Polytech CONNECT
Steven DULONDEL