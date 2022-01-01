Lechartier RICHARD

Richard Lechartier is a 50-year-old entrepreneur. He co-founded AVENTI Group in the UK in 1999, where he held the position of joint- Managing Director for several years. AVENTI Group with was involved in FMCG distribution as well as Home video entertainment, television and cinema. The company quickly achieved after a couple of years a combined turnover of EU 45 millions.



AVENTI became a major force in the home entertainment business distribution with a catalog of 4,000 movies. AVENTI got later on board the Paris based Investment Fund Edmond de Rothschild as minority equity partner. The company was later sold in 2014 having gone through a safeguard period.



Lechartier also set up ILY Films, a UK company, involved in production and distribution of commercial feature films.



ILY FILMS has been involved in the financing of 2 historical movies Visa, the documents of Freedom and The Legend of Jin Ling both movies are being co-produced with AAA Group. Other involvements include the financing of the following projects: The Search of Savannah, a European western feature, It's For Your Own Good, a European drama feature, and The Maestro, a historical Drama to be directed by Roland Joffé.



On the distribution side, ILY Films has secured the Distribution rights on selected territories of over many titles including Hologram For the King, comedy-drama starring Tom Hanks, Hard Kill, an action movie starring Bruce Willis, The Beach Bum from Harmony Korine with Matthew McConaughey and more recently Supercell disaster movie with Alec Baldwin.