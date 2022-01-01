Léonie BIALEK

Entreprises
-
Christelle Clauss Immobilier
- Directrice d'agence
Commercial | Lingolsheim (67380)
2018 - maintenant
-
Nexity
- Negociatrice transaction
Commercial | Strasbourg (67000)
2011 - 2018
-
Guy Hoquet
- Négociatrice transaction
Commercial | Illkirch-Graffenstaden (67400)
2010 - 2010
Prospection, prise de mandat, visites, signatures compromis
-
Groupe GED
- Commerciale
Commercial | Strasbourg
2007 - 2010
Accueil client, annonces, vitrines, renseignement clients, vente contrat d'abonnement.
-
CBI Gestion
- Negociatrice vente et location
Commercial | Strasbourg (67000)
2005 - 2007
Prise de mandat, signature compromis, accompagnement chez le notaire, visites, signatures baux, états des lieux.
-
Century 21
- Négociatrice transaction
Commercial | Strasbourg (67000)
2004 - 2005
Prospection, prise de mandats, visites, signature compromis
-
Groupe GED
- Commerciale
Commercial | Strasbourg
2000 - 2004
-
Milim
- Commerciale
Commercial | Strasbourg
1999 - 2000
Accueil clients, annonces journaux, vitrines, prospection, vente contrats d'abonnements.
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée