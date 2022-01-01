Menu

Leticia ZANCAN

Montreuil

En résumé

My focus today is leading and delivering online experiences in Ubisoft with an agile approach embracing the digital landscape.

I am a digital native with over 10 years of experience in the market collaborating with global teams crafting impactful brand concepts and developing coherent user experiences with a commitment to empowering Ubisofts business and production strategies in the digital space.

My skills:
User Experience Design (UX)
Interface Design (UI)
Illustration
Motion Design
Graphic Design
Art Direction
Branding

Entreprises

  • Ubisoft - UX/UI Design Team Lead

    Montreuil 2019 - maintenant

  • CCD Agency - Digital Art Director

    2015 - 2017

  • Zancan Design - Senior Art Director and Founder

    Fontainebleau 2013 - maintenant

  • 2FStudio - UX / UI Lead

    2008 - 2010

  • Decadium Studios - Digital Illustrator

    2006 - 2006

  • Lojas Riachuelo - Digital Art Director (Online Department)

    2006 - 2007

  • GSI Online - Graphic Designer

    2005 - 2005

  • Zaveo Design Estratégico - Graphic Designer

    2004 - 2004

  • Grupo Orium - Junior Graphic Designer

    2004 - 2004

Formations

Réseau