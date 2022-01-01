Leticia ZANCAN

My focus today is leading and delivering online experiences in Ubisoft with an agile approach embracing the digital landscape.



I am a digital native with over 10 years of experience in the market collaborating with global teams crafting impactful brand concepts and developing coherent user experiences with a commitment to empowering Ubisofts business and production strategies in the digital space.



My skills:

User Experience Design (UX)

Interface Design (UI)

Illustration

Motion Design

Graphic Design

Art Direction

Branding