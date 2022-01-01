Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Lin STÉPHAN
Ajouter
Lin STÉPHAN
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Excel
Entreprises
Pas d'entreprise renseignée
Formations
NEOMA Business School ( Rouen Business School - RBS)
Rouen
2015 - maintenant
Contrôle de gestion, ERP, logistique.
IAE Nice (Nice)
Nice
2013 - 2014
Licence en Science de Gestion
IUT Nice Sophia Antipolis GEA
Nice
2011 - 2013
DUT option finance-comptabilité
Réseau
Mo GAIEB