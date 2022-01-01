I have an international education background. I began my education in an International Business School of Chongqing in China.Then, I participated in a Sino-French university exchange program with the University Aix-Marseille in France, where I majored in

International Finance /Economics and in Economic Communication.



I have had the opportunity to work in international environments within my internships in Coface Group's Headquarter in Paris and in SUNSOLUTIONS in Aix-en-Provence in France, and the challenge of working in various cultural environments was the integration within international working team and I really succeeded into it and applied the knowledge I acquired during these past experiences.



Moreover, having worked in the field of credit insurance, international settlements in the Bank of China and in international web marketing, I have acquired a double competence in Finance and Marketing and I am able to adapt to different departments of the company that require either or both of these skills.

I now wish to pursue an international career and therefore propose you my collaboration.



Serious and self-motivated, I am ready to take charge of any commercial mission you

would propose, and also to share my passions and my exotic thinking.

I remain at your disposal for further information, please do not hesitate to



Mes compétences :

Excel

PowerPoint