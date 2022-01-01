Menu

Lin WANG

I have an international education background. I began my education in an International Business School of Chongqing in China.Then, I participated in a Sino-French university exchange program with the University Aix-Marseille in France, where I majored in
International Finance /Economics and in Economic Communication.

I have had the opportunity to work in international environments within my internships in Coface Group's Headquarter in Paris and in SUNSOLUTIONS in Aix-en-Provence in France, and the challenge of working in various cultural environments was the integration within international working team and I really succeeded into it and applied the knowledge I acquired during these past experiences.

Moreover, having worked in the field of credit insurance, international settlements in the Bank of China and in international web marketing, I have acquired a double competence in Finance and Marketing and I am able to adapt to different departments of the company that require either or both of these skills.
I now wish to pursue an international career and therefore propose you my collaboration.

Serious and self-motivated, I am ready to take charge of any commercial mission you
would propose, and also to share my passions and my exotic thinking.
I remain at your disposal for further information, please do not hesitate to

Mes compétences :
Excel
PowerPoint

Entreprises

  • COOPERATIOＮALPES-SICHUAN AUPRES DU CONSULAT GENERAL DE FRANCE A CHENGDU CHINE - Assistant du vice consul et charge des projets

    2012 - maintenant In charge of negociation of different international projets
    In charge of gestion of general administration
    In charge of coodination of sino-french entreprises
    Interpretaion for different instutions' meetings

  • Economic and Commercial Representative Office of CHAMPAGNE-ARDENNE Region - Project Representative of the CHAMPAGNE-ARDENNE Region of France

    2011 - 2012 Economic and Commercial Representative Office of the CHAMPAGNE-ARDENNE Region of France
    In the centre of the most modern building of Chengdu (Luxe mark likes Louis Vuitton, Dior , TOD’s) / this Office is for the enterprises. This office facilitates meetings between the poles and professionals of France and China and promotes the installation of European SMEs. Companies can join the services of the region to contact the Representative Office.

    Bureau de Représentation Economique et Commerciale de la Région CHAMPAGNE-ARDENNE de la France
    En plein cœur de Chengdu / Ce bureau est pour les entreprises.
    Ce bureau facilite les rencontres entre les pôles et professionnels de la France et de la Chine et favorise l'installation de PME européennes.
    Les entreprises peuvent joindre les services de la Région pour contacter le bureau de représentation.

  • Coface - Global Sales and Business Development

    Bois-Colombes 2011 - 2011 - Animate the intranet site of the Centre of Excellence
    - Catalog the wordings of global credit insurance in touch with the different branches of the COFACE
    Group and create databases to identify the information collected
    - Establish techinical card on Coface’s contract like Risk of management,Dette collection service?Claim payment?Recovery?Invocing(common points, differences, specificities, conditions of use)
    - Create / prepare (PowerPoint) presentation for the international network
    - Organize the upcoming corporate events: Globalliance Group Meeting 2011, Paris

  • SUNSOLUTIONS - Assistant Chef de Projet Web-Marketing (Stage 6 mois)

    2010 - 2010 - Chargé de la communication externe des deux plateformes web dédiées aux énergies renouvelables.
    - Community Management Renmarket (Linkedin, Twitter).
    - Mise en place des actions webmarketing (Emailing, référencement naturel).
    - Compétence et maîtrise du logiciel Mad Mimi.
    - Responsable Pôle Graphisme Renmarket.

  • La BANQUE DE CHINE CHONGQING BRANCHE - Stagiere

    2008 - 2008 -Communication avec les autres directeurs
    -Vérification des lettres de crédit et des dossiers de change
    - Application des procédures des services financiers

  • Hua Xin Certificat Public Accountant (Société à responsabilité limitée) - Stagiere

    2006 - 2006 - Audit responsabilité économique : contrôle de l’application des procédures
    - Vérification des états financiers de comptabilité et analyse des documents comptables

  • Chongqing Southwest Aluminium Import &Export Co, Ltd - Stagiere

    2005 - 2005 -Traducteur de lettres en anglais et français, assistant de négociation avec les clients

Formations

  • Université Aix - Marseille III FEA

    Aix En Provence 2009 - 2010 MASTER Professionnel en Economie appliquée option Communication Economique

  • Université Aix Marseille 2 Mediterranée (Aix En Provence)

    Aix En Provence 2008 - 2009 MAITRISE en Economie et Finance et Affaires Internationales

  • Université Aix Marseille 2 Mediterranée (Aix En Provence)

    Aix En Provence 2007 - 2008 LICENCE en Economie et Management

Réseau