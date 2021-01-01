Retail
Lina MIHALAS
Lina MIHALAS
PARIS
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
ACCETIS International
- Automotive /IT Recruitment Specialist
2016 - maintenant
GENARISGROUP
- Responsable Marketing Opérationnel/Export (Stage)
Magny les Hameaux
2015 - 2015
HELLAS GROUP S.A. - Filiale-distributeur PEPSICO (Moldavie)
- Office Manager
2007 - 2008
Formations
Institut D'Études Européennes - Université Paris 8 Saint-Denis
Paris
2014 - 2015
Master 2 Commerce et Échanges internationaux
Université Paris Ouest Nanterre La Defense
Nanterre
2011 - 2014
Réseau
Atlan PATRICK
Erwann MEDJEDOUB
Fabio GONELLA
Florian OBRECHT
Goutte RAPHAEL
Jérôme VÉRIN
Juliot NKOUENGOUA
Pascal JUSTUM
Vincent COURTOIS