Linda BADRINE

ALGERIA

Conseil
Recrutement
Réseaux sociaux
Anglais
Microsoft office

  • ECTAS - Recruitment Manager

    2014 - maintenant

  • Technical assistance company - Recruiter

    2012 - 2014 - In charge of sourcing and recruiting different profiles within the field of Construction and Civil Engineering (Project & Construction Managers, Technical Managers, Purchasing & Procurement Managers...)? Energy and oil and gas.
    - Create a comprehensive job description to be used to present to candidates and to post to job boards and internal gateways.
    - Update the candidate talent bank.
    - Solicit and document hiring manager and candidate feedback throughout the interview process.
    - Disposition all candidates personally contacted in recruiting cycle (phone screen or higher manager interview).

  • Technical assistance company - Recruitment Assistant

    2011 - 2012 CV searching for a variety of roles,
    - building a centralised candidate talent bank and using it to help recruit the right person into the right job.
    - Assist in the shortlisting of candidates, conducting telephone interviews as well as arranging face-to-face interviews,
    - Redaction of some administrative documents
    - update reportings

  • Université D'Alger (Alger)

    Alger 2007 - 2010 BA

    english

  • Université D'Alger (Alger)

    Alger 2005 - 2007 BA

    Degree in industrial psychology

