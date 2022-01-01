Linda BADRINE

Mes compétences :
Conseil
Recrutement
Réseaux sociaux
Anglais
Microsoft office
Entreprises
ECTAS
- Recruitment Manager
2014 - maintenant
Technical assistance company
- Recruiter
2012 - 2014- In charge of sourcing and recruiting different profiles within the field of Construction and Civil Engineering (Project & Construction Managers, Technical Managers, Purchasing & Procurement Managers...)? Energy and oil and gas.
- Create a comprehensive job description to be used to present to candidates and to post to job boards and internal gateways.
- Update the candidate talent bank.
- Solicit and document hiring manager and candidate feedback throughout the interview process.
- Disposition all candidates personally contacted in recruiting cycle (phone screen or higher manager interview).
- Recruitment Assistant
2011 - 2012CV searching for a variety of roles,
- building a centralised candidate talent bank and using it to help recruit the right person into the right job.
- Assist in the shortlisting of candidates, conducting telephone interviews as well as arranging face-to-face interviews,
- Redaction of some administrative documents
- update reportings