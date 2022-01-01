Linda BOUABSA

Mes compétences :
Expediting
Logistics
Procurement
Foster Wheeler France
- Lead Expediting
Paris2009 - maintenantWorking on various project on behalf of Total Petrochemicals, Exxon, Eni, GDF Suez
Responsibilities :
-Ensure the complete & timely material delivery in line with the project requirements
-Highlight any delay & suggest recovery plans
-Organising KOM and attending pre-production meetings
-Organising inspection visit and monitor inspection progress
-Ensure that inspection report are received, reviewed, agreed and logged
-Ensure that expediting and inspection records are up to date
-Follow up the fabrication progress and keep the site informed of any event that may cause a delivery delay
-Expedite the shipment documentation & hand over to the transit agent
-Provide the shipping release note
-Chase supplier’s data book, ensure it is in accordance with the project requirements and liaise with all parties to review the technical part
-Supplier’s invoice approval
-Participate in vendor’s evaluation
AGILITY LOGISTICS London
- PROJECT COORDINATOR
2006 - 2007Attached to the Middle East department to take care of shipments on behalf of Fluor – Yansab, Saudi Arabia / Foster Wheeler – Sharq, Saudi Arabia / KBR to Egypt
Responsibilities :
-Planning with expeditor tonnage to be shipped from different locations
-Arrange agreements with shipping lines for space and chartering cargo
-Manage to keep expenses at competitive levels within the guidelines and rate parameters of the project contract
-Dealing with local agent in Saudi Arabia, in terms of duty exemption, providing all the necessary documentation to ensure cargoes exempt
-Manage all the logistics in Kingdom from clearance to delivery to site
-Providing client with regular updates regarding progress of shipments, using internal systems and also client nominated format
-Succesfuly manage a team of six people
CB&I London
- Logistics / Expediting Coordinator
2006 - 2009Working on the Peru LNG project attached to the Expediting department
Responsibilities :
-Monitoring shipment
-Dealing with out of gage cargo / Chartering
-Expediting attending KOM
-Visiting vendors for logistics / Expediting issues
-Manage issue regarding customs clearance at destination
-Provide weekly logistics report in order to attend progress meeting
-Monitoring shipping cost
SDV UK London Heathrow
- FREIGHT FORWARDING AGENT
2003 - 2006In charge of the supervision of oilfield contracts at Groupement Berkine in Algeria, British Gas in Tunisia and Blue Circle in Nigeria....
Responsibilities:
-Manage collection of goods from various European suppliers and arrange delivery to oilfield sites on schedule
-Provide all necessary paperwork as B/L, AWB, CMR, Letter of Credit and customs entry.
-Arrange for appointment with Cotecna inspector as necessary
-Organise shipment of goods via Air, Sea or Road
-Provide customers with quotations outside contract scope
-Purchase Order Management - To provide customers with a smooth flow of information and daily status report.
-Invoicing
2001 - 2003In charge of procurement for “Comilog” an open-pit mining company, in Gabon and shipment by seafreight to the US.
Responsibilities:
-Arrange collection of goods from various suppliers in Europe.
-Provide all necessary paperwork as B/L, CMR, Letter of Credit and customs entry and AMS.
-Booking with the shipping lines
-Provide quotations
-Purchase Order Management - Updating customer database on daily bases
THALES FREIGHT & LOGISTICS, PARIS
- LOGISTICS ASSISTANT
2001 - 2001Shipment of sensitive goods (Passport & ID documentations) to Gabon & South Africa for Thales Identification branch.
Responsibilities:
-Working closely with French authority to secure shipment till exit point.
-Providing all necessary paperwork as B/L, AWB, CMR, letter of Credit and customs entry.
-Booking with the shipping lines and airlines
-Providing quotations
-Invoicing
THALES FREIGHT & LOGISTICS, Sophia-Antipolis France
- LOGISTICS ASSISTANT
2000 - 2001Shipment of war material and sensitive goods for Thales Marconi Sonar & Microsonics.
Responsibilities:
-Manage export and import of goods by sea and road
-Provide all necessary paperwork as B/L, Carnet ATR, CMR & ministry authorisation
-Negotiate the best rate with carrier company and shipping lines