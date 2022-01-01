Menu

Linda BOUABSA

Paris

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Expediting
Logistics
Procurement

Entreprises

  • Foster Wheeler France - Lead Expediting

    Paris 2009 - maintenant Working on various project on behalf of Total Petrochemicals, Exxon, Eni, GDF Suez

    Responsibilities :
    -Ensure the complete & timely material delivery in line with the project requirements
    -Highlight any delay & suggest recovery plans
    -Organising KOM and attending pre-production meetings
    -Organising inspection visit and monitor inspection progress
    -Ensure that inspection report are received, reviewed, agreed and logged
    -Ensure that expediting and inspection records are up to date
    -Follow up the fabrication progress and keep the site informed of any event that may cause a delivery delay
    -Expedite the shipment documentation & hand over to the transit agent
    -Provide the shipping release note
    -Chase supplier’s data book, ensure it is in accordance with the project requirements and liaise with all parties to review the technical part
    -Supplier’s invoice approval
    -Participate in vendor’s evaluation

  • AGILITY LOGISTICS London - PROJECT COORDINATOR

    2006 - 2007 Attached to the Middle East department to take care of shipments on behalf of Fluor – Yansab, Saudi Arabia / Foster Wheeler – Sharq, Saudi Arabia / KBR to Egypt

    Responsibilities :
    -Planning with expeditor tonnage to be shipped from different locations
    -Arrange agreements with shipping lines for space and chartering cargo
    -Manage to keep expenses at competitive levels within the guidelines and rate parameters of the project contract
    -Dealing with local agent in Saudi Arabia, in terms of duty exemption, providing all the necessary documentation to ensure cargoes exempt
    -Manage all the logistics in Kingdom from clearance to delivery to site
    -Providing client with regular updates regarding progress of shipments, using internal systems and also client nominated format
    -Succesfuly manage a team of six people

  • CB&I London - Logistics / Expediting Coordinator

    2006 - 2009 Working on the Peru LNG project attached to the Expediting department
    Responsibilities :

    -Monitoring shipment
    -Dealing with out of gage cargo / Chartering
    -Expediting attending KOM
    -Visiting vendors for logistics / Expediting issues
    -Manage issue regarding customs clearance at destination
    -Provide weekly logistics report in order to attend progress meeting
    -Monitoring shipping cost

  • SDV UK London Heathrow - FREIGHT FORWARDING AGENT

    2003 - 2006 In charge of the supervision of oilfield contracts at Groupement Berkine in Algeria, British Gas in Tunisia and Blue Circle in Nigeria....
    Responsibilities:

    -Manage collection of goods from various European suppliers and arrange delivery to oilfield sites on schedule
    -Provide all necessary paperwork as B/L, AWB, CMR, Letter of Credit and customs entry.
    -Arrange for appointment with Cotecna inspector as necessary
    -Organise shipment of goods via Air, Sea or Road
    -Provide customers with quotations outside contract scope
    -Purchase Order Management - To provide customers with a smooth flow of information and daily status report.
    -Invoicing

  • SDV PARIS, Genevilliers - FREIGHT FORWARDING AGENT

    2001 - 2003 In charge of procurement for “Comilog” an open-pit mining company, in Gabon and shipment by seafreight to the US.
    Responsibilities:

    -Arrange collection of goods from various suppliers in Europe.
    -Provide all necessary paperwork as B/L, CMR, Letter of Credit and customs entry and AMS.
    -Booking with the shipping lines
    -Provide quotations
    -Purchase Order Management - Updating customer database on daily bases

  • THALES FREIGHT & LOGISTICS, PARIS - LOGISTICS ASSISTANT

    2001 - 2001 Shipment of sensitive goods (Passport & ID documentations) to Gabon & South Africa for Thales Identification branch.
    Responsibilities:

    -Working closely with French authority to secure shipment till exit point.
    -Providing all necessary paperwork as B/L, AWB, CMR, letter of Credit and customs entry.
    -Booking with the shipping lines and airlines
    -Providing quotations
    -Invoicing

  • THALES FREIGHT & LOGISTICS, Sophia-Antipolis France - LOGISTICS ASSISTANT

    2000 - 2001 Shipment of war material and sensitive goods for Thales Marconi Sonar & Microsonics.
    Responsibilities:
    -Manage export and import of goods by sea and road
    -Provide all necessary paperwork as B/L, Carnet ATR, CMR & ministry authorisation
    -Negotiate the best rate with carrier company and shipping lines

Formations

Réseau