Menu

Linda BOUHEDLI

Levallois-Perret

En résumé

Double diplôme: MBA ESG Paris Master Business administration and Marketing (commerce,communication et Marketing) MBA ESG Paris
- Ingénieur commercial diplôme ESGCI Paris Business
- Bachelor Business Administration option sciences de gestion ESGCI
- Certificat en Irlande Business Marketing and global english (Anglais courant écrit/oral) ALPHA UNIVERSITY COLLEGE DUBLIN

Having graduated Masters degree in Marketing product advertising in business school ESG Paris, I have focused the majority of my professional development on Business and Marketing Analysis . However, my work history consists mainly of sales and customer service positions. I see this as a strength because sales, marketing, ans customer service are linked through their many similarities; they all share a common focus on consumer patterns, customer needs fulfilment, and business growth as the ultimate goal. I could use my knowledge of marketing and business-developement strategies, ability to increase sales, ans skills in customer satisfaction/ retention to contribute in a corporation.
Highly motivated and quick learner, I am always willing to put in extra effort to achieve targets and assure success.For me and current supervisors will confirm the valuable contribution I make to their teams.

Mes compétences :
Gestion de la relation client CRM
Marketing et communication des entreprises As
chef de produit junior
Marketing opérationnel
Marketing relationnel
Études marketing
Marketing stratégique
Gestion de la relation client
Produits de grande consommation
Agroalimentaire
Marketing
Packaging

Entreprises

  • Umanis - Business Engineer

    Levallois-Perret 2019 - maintenant Business Engineer : l’exploitation des données, la transformation digitale et des solutions métiers packagées B to B
    - Engagement : plus de 70% de nos prestations,
    - Industrialisation avec des centres de services au plus proche de nos clients
    - Innovation avec des investissements et une politique volontariste qui nous permet de conserver notre avance technologique dans le temps.

    Allez à la rencontre de mes clients développez mon activité, et accompagnez mes clients dans leurs projets. être garant de la croissance de mon périmètre Business et de la rentabilité de mon centre de profits.
    Gestion de carrières
    Responsabilité de comptes clefs
    Développement de nouvelles marques du groupe
    Encadrement et suivi des équipes
    Activités commerciales :
    • Gestion d’un portefeuille clients grands comptes
    • Négociations commerciales B to B
    • Identification et qualification des besoins clients sur les domaine IT (Big Data, Métiers, Digital)
    • Suivis réguliers des prestations et satisfaction clients
    • Gestion des appels d’offres et référencements (AO, cahiers des charges)
    • Gestion des centres de coûts de mon périmètre d’activité
    Management :
    • Gestion et Management d’une équipe de consultants
    • Coaching des candidats en vue des présentations clientèles
    • Entretiens candidats et Qualification des profils (technologies, métiers, missions.)

  • Btp-service-plus - Consultante Pôle Bureau d'Etudes & BTP France

    Saintes 2016 - 2019 Spécialiste des métiers de l'encadrement et de la supervision de travaux dans les secteurs du Bâtiment, Travaux Publics, Conduite de travaux, nous apportons des solutions en conseil, assistance technique et délégation de personnel.

    Pôles d'activités industriels.(Architecture, Bâtiment, Génie Civil, Travaux Publics, VRD, Gros Oeuvre, Second Oeuvre).

  • LCL - Market Bank

    Villejuif 2013 - 2015

  • MUTUELLE SANTE PRÉVOYANCE - Animation et développement commercial

    2012 - 2012 Mission : Gestion d’un portefeuille clients dans le respect des objectifs qualitatifs et quantitatifs fixés par l’entreprise et contribuer à véhiculer l’image de la LMDE.
    Traite les demandes d’informations sur le régime de sécurité sociale.
    Identification des besoins de protections des étudiants.
    Proposition de la gamme LMDE les produits adéquats à chaque clients.
    Propose l’offre de service de nos partenaires, notamment assurantiel et bancaire.
    Informe l’adhérent sur ses droits, les prestations LMDE ainsi que ses partenaires.
    Suivi administratif à la demande des clients après vérification des droits.
    Maitrise de l’ensemble des applications informatiques dans le cadre de la relation Affiliés/ adhérents.
    Réalisation d’un suivi administratif (Clients LMDE).
    Prospection de nouveaux clients dans le cadre d’opérations de mutualisation, de fidélisation et d’enquête de satisfaction.

  • Hays - CONSULTANTE RH JUNIOR

    Paris 2011 - 2011 CABINET HAYS, Cabinet de Conseil en recrutement, division Public & Parapublic, 250 collaborateurs. Paris
    Réception et tri des candidatures reçues
    Pré-qualification et de sélection des candidats
    Identification et recherche des candidats cibles (Cadres, fonction support, gestion locative, RH, Marketing, Finance, Informatique….)
    Extraction, traitement des candidatures (via Logiciel One Touch)
    Participation entretien, tri cv et lettre motivation et suivi compte rendu.
    Sélectionner et évaluer des candidats afin de trouver la meilleure adéquation homme/poste.
    Respecter des objectifs précis hebdomadaires.
    Réaliser un Reporting régulier et un suivi administratif.
    Mise en place de scenarii cibles
    Approche téléphonique et prise de rendez-vous avec les candidats
    Rédaction des Mémoires Techniques en réponses aux appels d’offres
    Prospection et accompagnement des consultants en rendez-vous.

  • PAGES JAUNES - Marketing études

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2011 - 2012 Présentation à l'entreprise d'un plan de communication pour le renforcement de la marque.
    Proposition d'un plan de communication (TV, internet, réseaux sociaux, article presse,....) afin de favoriser l'image de marque de l'entreprise auprés des jeunes.
    Analyse des concurrents
    scénari et propositions d'une nouvelle campagne de communication

  • SNCF - Assistante au projet Marketing études

    2010 - 2011 2010 SNCF
    Mission : Assister le Chef de Projet dans le cadre de la mise en œuvre du Programme « Assistance aux clients » arrêté par le Comité exécutif de la société SNCF
    - Synthèse et reporting des situations de crise « étude concurrentielle »
    - Elaboration d’un Benchmark de la météo du rail et du trafic
    - Extractions des réclamations clients à l’aide de l’outil DELTA.
    - Extractions des incidents par date et par type d’évènements à l’aide de l’outil EXCALIBUR
    - Extractions des évènements par région à l’aide de l’outil DURANDAL (en collaboration avec le Cabinet Conseil ABRIA).
    - Traitement et analyse de la communication interne en gestion de crise

  • Disneyland Paris - Assistante chef de produit Etudes MARKETING en collaboration avec ESG Paris

    Chessy 2010 - 2011 Etudes Qualitative et Quantitative sur la base d'un questionnaire, pour le lancement d'un nouveau produit (disney)sur le marché.
    Extraction, traitement, analyse et synthèse des résultats(via SPHINX)
    Analyse des résultats
    Recommandation et Conclusion des résultats

  • Henkel - Chef de produit junior

    Düsseldorf 2009 - 2010 Assistante chef de produit Junior (Produits « Sol et surface »)
    HENKEL
    Élaboration d’un Benchmark des produits concurrents
    Étude comportementale qualitative et quantitative des consommateurs
    Étude qualitative d’un lancement d’un nouveau produit sur lieu de vente
    Étude concurrentielle du packaging « ISIS SOL » de Henkel sur la zone Maghreb
    Réalisation d’un mémoire de recherche appliquée sur « l’analyse théorique et pratique du lancement d’un nouveau produit sur le marché Algérien ».

Formations

  • maintenant

  • Alpha University Ireland Dublin (Dublin)

    Dublin 2015 - 2015 BUSINESS MARKETING

    Obtention du certificat Marketing/Business corporation

  • MBA ESG

    Paris 2007 - 2013 OBTENU MBA ESG 2012

    Mention: très bien
    Thème: Gestion de la relation client et outils CRM
    Problématique: Quels sont les nouveaux outils CRM au sein d'une entreprise B to C et B to B?

    COMMERCE GESTION MARKETING

Réseau