Linda BOUHEDLI

Double diplôme: MBA ESG Paris Master Business administration and Marketing (commerce,communication et Marketing) MBA ESG Paris

- Ingénieur commercial diplôme ESGCI Paris Business

- Bachelor Business Administration option sciences de gestion ESGCI

- Certificat en Irlande Business Marketing and global english (Anglais courant écrit/oral) ALPHA UNIVERSITY COLLEGE DUBLIN



Having graduated Masters degree in Marketing product advertising in business school ESG Paris, I have focused the majority of my professional development on Business and Marketing Analysis . However, my work history consists mainly of sales and customer service positions. I see this as a strength because sales, marketing, ans customer service are linked through their many similarities; they all share a common focus on consumer patterns, customer needs fulfilment, and business growth as the ultimate goal. I could use my knowledge of marketing and business-developement strategies, ability to increase sales, ans skills in customer satisfaction/ retention to contribute in a corporation.

Highly motivated and quick learner, I am always willing to put in extra effort to achieve targets and assure success.For me and current supervisors will confirm the valuable contribution I make to their teams.



Mes compétences :

Gestion de la relation client CRM

Marketing et communication des entreprises As

chef de produit junior

Marketing opérationnel

Marketing relationnel

Études marketing

Marketing stratégique

Gestion de la relation client

Produits de grande consommation

Agroalimentaire

Marketing

Packaging