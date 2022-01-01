Linda BOUHEDLI

Double diplôme: MBA ESG Paris Master Business administration and Marketing (commerce,communication et Marketing) MBA ESG Paris
- Ingénieur commercial diplôme ESGCI Paris Business
- Bachelor Business Administration option sciences de gestion ESGCI
- Certificat en Irlande Business Marketing and global english (Anglais courant écrit/oral) ALPHA UNIVERSITY COLLEGE DUBLIN
Having graduated Masters degree in Marketing product advertising in business school ESG Paris, I have focused the majority of my professional development on Business and Marketing Analysis . However, my work history consists mainly of sales and customer service positions. I see this as a strength because sales, marketing, ans customer service are linked through their many similarities; they all share a common focus on consumer patterns, customer needs fulfilment, and business growth as the ultimate goal. I could use my knowledge of marketing and business-developement strategies, ability to increase sales, ans skills in customer satisfaction/ retention to contribute in a corporation.
Highly motivated and quick learner, I am always willing to put in extra effort to achieve targets and assure success.For me and current supervisors will confirm the valuable contribution I make to their teams.
Mes compétences :
Gestion de la relation client CRM
Marketing et communication des entreprises As
chef de produit junior
Marketing opérationnel
Marketing relationnel
Études marketing
Marketing stratégique
Gestion de la relation client
Produits de grande consommation
Agroalimentaire
Marketing
Packaging