Linda DOUTCH

En résumé

Thanks to a sound experience of 12 years in financial analysis, audit and project management, I acquired strong analytical and communication skills. Working in different countries made me more open-minded and sociable. Now, I am willing to find a job in Cambodia, the country of my roots, and I would like to share my knowledge and technical skills with Khmer people.

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Access
Microsoft Word
Communication skills
Problem solving skills
Risk Analysis
Audit
Strategic recommendations
Financial analysis
Visual Basic
SQL
Project Management
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel

Entreprises

  • Groupe Bpce - Senior Financial Reporting and Accounting Analyst

    PARIS 2019 - 2019 - Produced adjustments and risk-weighted assets of BPCE Group in the Accounting system (BFC).
    - Monitored Corep/Leverage figures sent by BPCE entities.
    - Sent Corep/Leverage reportings to Regulator (ACPR) through Onegate.
    - Improved Excel spreadsheets to ensure correct formulas computation.
    - Analysed gaps and adjustements on assets to be weighted.

  • Kpdp Consulting - Risk Consultant in Banks

    Paris 2014 - 2018 Financial & Accountant Analyst at BNP Paribas, Finance Group.
    - Produced and monitored adjustment and fixed assets accounts in the Group’s Accounting system (BFC/Matisse).
    - Maintained and developped Access database to improve accuracy and reliability of output Basel I/Basel III figures.
    - Ensured the correct computation of output data in Access database.
    - Quarterly produced Basel III RWA on adjustment, fixed assets and forward accounts for COREP.
    - Contributed to Basel I RWA production in the framework of the Basel I floor for BNP Paribas Group and sub-perimeters.

    Project Manager at BNP Paribas, Risk Department.
    - Participated in Simple and Efficient Program with the aim to improve activities’ steering.
    - Contributed to the implementation of the ‘Transaction and Securitization Analysis’ Access Database, resulting in an automated calculation of Key Activity Indicators (KAI).
    - Collected future users' database needs.
    - Liaised with IT developper in order to check the feasibility of future users' requests.

  • TOTAL Nigéria - Quantitative and Qualitative Analyst on Suppliers

    COURBEVOIE 2013 - 2014 - Assessed Total suppliers’ financial statements.
    - Calculated Key Ratios to assess profitability, liquidity and capitalization.
    - Analyzed Quality Management, HSE, Social and Environmental Responsibility.
    - Prepared Company Focus Documents summarizing suppliers’ financial health and profile, validated by Contracts and Procurement management.
    - Reviewed Due Diligence Questionnaire and Compliance for new registered suppliers.

  • Crédit Agricole CIB (La Défense) - Financial Analyst on Prudential Ratios

    2011 - 2013 - Determined Basel I / Basel II ratios of an entities’ portfolio belonging to CA-CIB.
    - Quarterly reconciled exposures and Risk-Weighted Assets between Risk and Accounting.
    - Centralized regulatory information and prepared Pillar 3 in compliance with CRDIV.
    - Participated in synopsis related to prudential ratios communicated to financial direction.

  • Deloitte (Neuily-Sur-Seine) - Consultant Risk Advisory (Bank)

    2010 - 2011 - Within a French leading banking group: audited ALM and Fixed Income perimeters. Reconciled financial results from Accounting and Business, analyzed Middle Office/Back Office adjustments. Validated annual financial statements. Contributed to PowerPoint Presentations to high management.
    - Within a French Corporate and Investment Bank: audited systems used to monitor the financial contribution per client on the Fixed Income and Commodities perimeters. Interacted with Traders and Sales to understand figures computation by Front Office.
    - Within the French branch of an Iranian bank: audited banking operations. Assessed internal procedures and processes for the allocation of letters of credit/cash payments discounts, drafted reports and recommendations.

  • BNP Paribas (New York) - Credit Analyst on regulated funds

    2009 - 2010 - Analysed funds’ investment guidelines and asset managers’ strategy.
    - Prepared annual reviews and drafted summaries.
    - Rated funds and asset managers based on analysis.
    - Participated in the setting up of legal documentation.
    - Attributed credit limits and tenors for each business.
    - Presented recommendations during official credit committees.
    - Updated credit risk systems on a daily basis.
    - Interacted with Legal, Collateral and ‘Business’ teams.
    - Helped the group avoid financial losses due to counterparty risk.

  • BNP Paribas (Hong Kong) - Market Risk System Analyst

    2008 - 2009 - Contributed to the daily monitoring and validation of risk figures in the market risk system with a focus on Credit, ALM and FX options in Asia.
    - Interacted with IT teams and market risk system users.
    - Analysed and solved computation issues in a timely manner.
    - Updated the risk system thanks to the use of SQL.

  • BNP Paribas (Paris Opéra) - Credit Analyst on Banks in Emerging Countries

    2006 - 2008 - Interacted with Business and market risk analysts to understand transactions BNP Paribas wanted to make with the counterparty.
    - Assessed political, economic, social situation of emerging countries where the counterparty was located.
    - Analyzed banks’ financial health by computing ratios on asset quality, profitability, capitalization, liquidity and funding.
    - Checked existing legal documentation and participated in the setting up of master agreements and collateral contracts.
    - Updated credit risk tools on a daily basis.
    - Drafted summaries and made recommendations in a very short time.
    - Handled sensitive and confidential information (legal, financial, risk and accountable data).

Formations

  • EDHEC Business School

    Lille - Paris 2004 - 2008 Master in Management - Master of Science

    Attended courses in Finance, Accounting, Marketing, Communication, Human Resources, Strategy, Leadership, Informatics, Business Law & Tax, with an Erasmus exchange of 6 months in Maastricht (The Netherlands) in 2007.

