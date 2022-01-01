Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Linda FIGÈRE-DJERROUD
Ajouter
Linda FIGÈRE-DJERROUD
COLOMBES
Profil
Réseau
Election présidentielle 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat de la présidentielle à Colombes
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
INEO Infracom / GDF Suez
maintenant
INEO INFRACOM
- Responsable des Achats
Dijon
2010 - maintenant
Formations
Ecole Supérieure De Gestion
Paris
2009 - 2010
MBA Achats et Supply Chain
Université Paris 6 Pierre Et Marie Curie Polytech'Paris-UPMC
Paris
2006 - 2009
INGENIEUR MATERIAUX
Université Paris 7 Denis Diderot
Paris
2004 - 2006
DUT MESURES PHYSIQUES
Matériaux et Contrôles Physico-Chimiques (MCPC)
Réseau
Alexander VERCOUTRE
Elodie PARAMANANDA
Herve LESCOURANT
Kévin LANGLOIS
Ludmila PASCAULT
Nadine GUERNIER
Philippe GABORIT
Sofiane ALILAT
Stive BARUCH
Yassine BOUDEBZA