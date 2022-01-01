Menu

Linda KAUFMAN

PARIS

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Food for Thought - Director

    2009 - maintenant Practical solutions for book distribution and publishing with particular emphasis on cookbooks. Business development in the food and restaurant sector including home-based catering services.

    Representing the publishing house Super Edition/Japan, the author Manfred Weber-Lamberdière (Die Revolutionen des Ferran Adria) and the restaurant Pousse-Pousse in Paris.

  • Iq Media Marketing France - Founder/Director

    1999 - 2009 Exclusive sales representation in the French market of German language B2B print titles, online sites and tv including Handelsblatt, Der Tagesspiegel, Die Zeit, WirtschaftsWoche, Cicero, Monopol, ntv, and +30 European B2B titles and websites with average annual sales of EUR 2,5 million.

  • Aspen Group PLC - Vice-President, Sales Director

    1995 - 1999 Exclusive sales representation in the US market for media available on 60 international airlines. Responsible for 3 senior sales executives in New York, 3 sub-reps in the US and 3 administrative sales staff.
    Record 1998 sales of US$ 8,4 million.

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau