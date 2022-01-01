Linda KAUFMAN

2009 - maintenantPractical solutions for book distribution and publishing with particular emphasis on cookbooks. Business development in the food and restaurant sector including home-based catering services.
Representing the publishing house Super Edition/Japan, the author Manfred Weber-Lamberdière (Die Revolutionen des Ferran Adria) and the restaurant Pousse-Pousse in Paris.
Iq Media Marketing France
- Founder/Director
1999 - 2009Exclusive sales representation in the French market of German language B2B print titles, online sites and tv including Handelsblatt, Der Tagesspiegel, Die Zeit, WirtschaftsWoche, Cicero, Monopol, ntv, and +30 European B2B titles and websites with average annual sales of EUR 2,5 million.
Aspen Group PLC
- Vice-President, Sales Director
1995 - 1999Exclusive sales representation in the US market for media available on 60 international airlines. Responsible for 3 senior sales executives in New York, 3 sub-reps in the US and 3 administrative sales staff.
Record 1998 sales of US$ 8,4 million.