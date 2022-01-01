Menu

Marijke VAN OVERBEKE

Москва

Mes compétences :
Coordination
Créative
International
Média
Multilingual

Entreprises

  • Mediaedge:cia - International Account Manager

    Москва 2010 - 2010 Coordination of global accounts.

    Clients: MICHELIN

  • OMD International - Senior International Account Manager

    2010 - maintenant Nissan Europe

  • KR Media France - Global Media Planner

    Paris 2006 - 2010 Coordination and Mediaplanning & Buying:

    - Set-up of centralized structure for a global account on 45 countries:
    Development, set-up and follow up on global implementation tools (Extranet, coordination templates and mediaplanning tool), global reporting to central client, competitive review, day to day contact with local markets (45), development of global communication strategies.

    - Planning of Pan-european/International & local campaigns.

    - International Target analysis'.

    - Development, set-up and implementation of consolidation tool covering 8 european countries.

    Clients: GROUPE SEB, ATOUT FRANCE, FRANCE 24, CLARINS FRAGRANCES GROUP (THIERRY MUGLER), HEDIARD and FERRERO

  • MPG International - International Media Assistant

    2006 - 2006 6-months Traineeship

    Main responsibilities:
    - Media planning & Buying of Pan-european/International and multi-local advertising campaigns.
    - Competitive reviews.

    Clients: BURBERRY PERFUMES and CAPGEMINI

  • Outsource - Account Assistant

    2005 - 2005 PR & Events:
    Creation & translation of press releases, day to day contact with clients, journalists and magazines.
    Organisation for A-Z of events.

    Clients: LG, BLAUPUNKT, BOSCH, KNEIPP and HILTON

Formations

  • Plantijn Hogeschool (Anvers)

    Anvers 2005 - 2006 International Communication

    Study included a 6-month traineeship in Paris.

  • Plantijn Hogeschool (Antwerpen)

    Antwerpen 2002 - 2005 Communication Management - Option Public Relations

    From Sept 2004 till March 2005 I did an Eramus Exchange programme during which I studied at IUT Nancy-Charlemange in France.

