Marijke VAN OVERBEKE

Mes compétences :
Coordination
Créative
International
Média
Multilingual
Entreprises
Mediaedge:cia
- International Account Manager
Москва2010 - 2010Coordination of global accounts.
Clients: MICHELIN
OMD International
- Senior International Account Manager
2010 - maintenantNissan Europe
KR Media France
- Global Media Planner
Paris2006 - 2010Coordination and Mediaplanning & Buying:
- Set-up of centralized structure for a global account on 45 countries:
Development, set-up and follow up on global implementation tools (Extranet, coordination templates and mediaplanning tool), global reporting to central client, competitive review, day to day contact with local markets (45), development of global communication strategies.
- Planning of Pan-european/International & local campaigns.
- International Target analysis'.
- Development, set-up and implementation of consolidation tool covering 8 european countries.
Clients: GROUPE SEB, ATOUT FRANCE, FRANCE 24, CLARINS FRAGRANCES GROUP (THIERRY MUGLER), HEDIARD and FERRERO
MPG International
- International Media Assistant
2006 - 20066-months Traineeship
Main responsibilities:
- Media planning & Buying of Pan-european/International and multi-local advertising campaigns.
- Competitive reviews.
Clients: BURBERRY PERFUMES and CAPGEMINI
Outsource
- Account Assistant
2005 - 2005PR & Events:
Creation & translation of press releases, day to day contact with clients, journalists and magazines.
Organisation for A-Z of events.
Clients: LG, BLAUPUNKT, BOSCH, KNEIPP and HILTON
Formations
Plantijn Hogeschool (Anvers)
Anvers2005 - 2006International Communication
Study included a 6-month traineeship in Paris.
Plantijn Hogeschool (Antwerpen)
Antwerpen2002 - 2005Communication Management - Option Public Relations
From Sept 2004 till March 2005 I did an Eramus Exchange programme during which I studied at IUT Nancy-Charlemange in France.