Linda KMETOVA

Clichy

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Recruiting
Sourcing
Technical recruitment
Contract recruitment
Budget Management
LinkedIn
English
Communication skills
IT recruitment
Security cleared candidates recruitment
Global Sourcing
Recrutement

Entreprises

  • Global Technologies - International Recruiter

    Clichy 2017 - maintenant • Identifying and approaching suitable candidates through different channels such as LinkedIn, job boards, internal database...
    • Recruitment of international consultants, telecom & IT engineers (civilians, military & cleared)
    • Preparing CVs and other documentation to send to clients
    • Working together with Project Managers to prepare proposals for clients
    • Building a strong talent pipeline and candidate database
    • Receiving and reviewing applications and creating a shortlist of candidates
    • Organizing interviews for recruiters and project managers
    • Requesting references and checking the suitability of applicants
    • Briefing the candidate about the responsibilities, salary and benefits of the job in question
    • Following up with candidates regarding feedback
    • Organizing logistics and accommodation for consultants
    • Providing internal progress reports on sourcing activities
    • Major International clients include : NATO, United Nations, Eurocontrol...

  • Socotec - Sourcer/Recruiter

    Guyancourt 2016 - 2017 * Sourcing, screening, and qualifying candidates according to client specifications through different channels
    (LinkedIn, job boards, internal database)
    * Communication with candidate on status as it relates to their candidacy
    * Manage and follow internal system and the external resources network
    * Assist in the coordination of other recruiting activities as needed
    * Manage the existing network of candidates and developing source inspection activity of SOCOTEC Oil and Gas.
    * Make permanent monitoring of potential candidates for source Inspection activities.
    * Follow-up and updates of files qualification SOG, CV, Certificates etc
    * Management/harmonization/analysis of the subcontracting prices.
    * Follow and manage the planning of main used external candidates (holidays, long time assignment /etc)
    * Preparation and update CV.

  • OPAS - Échanges internationaux/ World Business Magazine - Journalist & Sales Assistant

    2015 - 2016 * Arrange meetings and conference calls with the CEOs of major French companies abroad and vice versa
    * Prepare emails explaining the offers ;
    * Maintain client database
    * Interview the CEOs of global companies
    * Write English articles for the magazine
    * Proof-read the interviews

Formations

  • Masaryk University (Brno)

    Brno 2008 - 2011 Bachelor

  • Masaryk University (Brno)

    Brno 2008 - 2014 Master

