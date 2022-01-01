Linda KMETOVA

Mes compétences :
Recruiting
Sourcing
Technical recruitment
Contract recruitment
Budget Management
LinkedIn
English
Communication skills
IT recruitment
Security cleared candidates recruitment
Global Sourcing
Recrutement
Entreprises
Global Technologies
- International Recruiter
Clichy2017 - maintenant• Identifying and approaching suitable candidates through different channels such as LinkedIn, job boards, internal database...
• Recruitment of international consultants, telecom & IT engineers (civilians, military & cleared)
• Preparing CVs and other documentation to send to clients
• Working together with Project Managers to prepare proposals for clients
• Building a strong talent pipeline and candidate database
• Receiving and reviewing applications and creating a shortlist of candidates
• Organizing interviews for recruiters and project managers
• Requesting references and checking the suitability of applicants
• Briefing the candidate about the responsibilities, salary and benefits of the job in question
• Following up with candidates regarding feedback
• Organizing logistics and accommodation for consultants
• Providing internal progress reports on sourcing activities
• Major International clients include : NATO, United Nations, Eurocontrol...
Socotec
- Sourcer/Recruiter
Guyancourt2016 - 2017 * Sourcing, screening, and qualifying candidates according to client specifications through different channels
(LinkedIn, job boards, internal database)
* Communication with candidate on status as it relates to their candidacy
* Manage and follow internal system and the external resources network
* Assist in the coordination of other recruiting activities as needed
* Manage the existing network of candidates and developing source inspection activity of SOCOTEC Oil and Gas.
* Make permanent monitoring of potential candidates for source Inspection activities.
* Follow-up and updates of files qualification SOG, CV, Certificates etc
* Management/harmonization/analysis of the subcontracting prices.
* Follow and manage the planning of main used external candidates (holidays, long time assignment /etc)
* Preparation and update CV.
OPAS - Échanges internationaux/ World Business Magazine
- Journalist & Sales Assistant
2015 - 2016 * Arrange meetings and conference calls with the CEOs of major French companies abroad and vice versa
* Prepare emails explaining the offers ;
* Maintain client database
* Interview the CEOs of global companies
* Write English articles for the magazine
* Proof-read the interviews