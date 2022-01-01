Retail
Linda LEFEVRE
Ajouter
Linda LEFEVRE
Nanterre
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Metro Cash And Carry
- Manager service administratif
Nanterre
2015 - 2018
Metro Cash And Carry
- ADJOINTE MANAGER SERVICE ADMINISTRATIF
Nanterre
2011 - 2015
Metro Cash And Carry
- CONSEILLERE CLIENTELE
Nanterre
2010 - 2011
Metro Cash And Carry
- HOTESSE DE CAISSE
Nanterre
2007 - 2010
Formations
METRO Cash And Carry
Nanterre
2016 - 2016
CQP
IUT MQSE
Cherbourg
2005 - 2007
Réseau
Catherine MONTARD