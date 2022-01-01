Retail
Linda MARTIN
Linda MARTIN
Nantes
Profil
En résumé
Entreprises
4 immo
- Gestionnaire logements locatifs
Nantes
2007 - maintenant
gestion d'un portefeuille de 450 logements (étude de solvabilité, suivi techinique, commercial
cabinet Brunner et Yaouanc
- Assistante gestion locations
2004 - 2007
Formations
LYCEE PROFESSIONNEL TALENSAC
Nantes
2001 - 2003
BTS
Université Nantes UFR de Sociologie
Nantes
1995 - 1999
licence
Réseau
Aurélie BLANLOEIL
Aurélie LOCATELLI-PLANCHENAUD
Bory HENRY
Spie Facilities (Saint-Denis)
Emeline CLAVIER
Foulques DE SEGONZAC
France PAVY
Franck VERSCHAVE
Lucille CARDINE
Marie PAILHÉ
Paul MOUCHET