Menu

Linda NIGOLE

PARIS

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • MOBIUS

    maintenant

  • ESSILOR - Chef de projet Supply Chain

    Charenton-le-Pont 2012 - maintenant Project manager Demand Management Europe & Asie

  • MÖBIUS - Consultante

    2006 - 2011

Formations

Réseau