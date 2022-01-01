Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Linda NIGOLE
Ajouter
Linda NIGOLE
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
Election présidentielle 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat de la présidentielle à Paris
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
MOBIUS
maintenant
ESSILOR
- Chef de projet Supply Chain
Charenton-le-Pont
2012 - maintenant
Project manager Demand Management Europe & Asie
MÖBIUS
- Consultante
2006 - 2011
Formations
Université Paris Dauphine
Paris
2002 - 2003
Réseau
Elias KARAM
Elisabeth TEMPLIER
Geraldine VIEILLARD
Luc BAETENS
Luc MOLINARI
Steven GUILLERM
Virginie SALLIÈRE