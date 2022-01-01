Menu

Linda PARIS

LONDRES

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Mercury Publicity Ltd - Sales Executive

    2011 - maintenant International media representative of international publishers – Print and Online

    - Maintaining and developing relationships with existing advertisers, media & advertising agencies via meetings, telephone calls and emails.
    - Making accurate, rapid cost calculations, and providing customers with quotations.
    - Negotiating the terms of an agreement and closing sales.
    - Identifying new markets and business opportunities.

  • Industrial Info Resources - Market Researcher

    PARIS 17 2010 - 2010 Conducted market research within the energy industry

    - Excellent research skills using the phone, internet and various publications
    - Upgraded a database ensuring attention to detail
    - Liaised with international customers both face to face and over the phone
    - Achieved company objectives and targets

  • Galway Atlantaquaria - Receptionist / Tourist Office Advisor

    2009 - 2009 - Tickets sales for the National Aquarium of Ireland
    - Customer reception
    - Assisted customers from all over the world with a wide variety of enquiries
    - Booked accommodation, events and travelling tickets for customers

  • Stanhome Kiotis - Customer Assistant Manager / Marketing Assistant

    2008 - 2009 Beauty Products Company, subsidiary of Yves Rocher

    - Organised meetings and events
    - Edited and monitored trade statistics for increased customer service support
    - Created marketing campaigns via e-marketing software
    - Ceated PowerPoint presentations to a high standard for sales team and customers
    - Devised a bonus scheme in order to motivate sales team

  • SORADIF SAS - Sales Support

    2006 - 2008 Renault Car dealership

    - Liaised with customers, management and commercial teams.
    - Recorded, processed and tracked orders for customers and suppliers
    - Handled all administration relating to the registration of vehicles
    - Organised promotional events
    - Provided administrative support to the sales team

  • FDG Bretagne - Assistant Manager

    Rennes 2003 - 2005 Small family company specialising in the wholesale of inedible products in Brittany and Normandy

    - Secretarial duties: diary management, meetings, correspondence
    - Invoicing and bookkeeping
    - Inventory management

Formations

Réseau