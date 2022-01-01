Linda PARIS

-
Mercury Publicity Ltd
- Sales Executive
2011 - maintenant
International media representative of international publishers – Print and Online
- Maintaining and developing relationships with existing advertisers, media & advertising agencies via meetings, telephone calls and emails.
- Making accurate, rapid cost calculations, and providing customers with quotations.
- Negotiating the terms of an agreement and closing sales.
- Identifying new markets and business opportunities.
-
Industrial Info Resources
- Market Researcher
PARIS 17
2010 - 2010
Conducted market research within the energy industry
- Excellent research skills using the phone, internet and various publications
- Upgraded a database ensuring attention to detail
- Liaised with international customers both face to face and over the phone
- Achieved company objectives and targets
-
Galway Atlantaquaria
- Receptionist / Tourist Office Advisor
2009 - 2009
- Tickets sales for the National Aquarium of Ireland
- Customer reception
- Assisted customers from all over the world with a wide variety of enquiries
- Booked accommodation, events and travelling tickets for customers
-
Stanhome Kiotis
- Customer Assistant Manager / Marketing Assistant
2008 - 2009
Beauty Products Company, subsidiary of Yves Rocher
- Organised meetings and events
- Edited and monitored trade statistics for increased customer service support
- Created marketing campaigns via e-marketing software
- Ceated PowerPoint presentations to a high standard for sales team and customers
- Devised a bonus scheme in order to motivate sales team
-
SORADIF SAS
- Sales Support
2006 - 2008
Renault Car dealership
- Liaised with customers, management and commercial teams.
- Recorded, processed and tracked orders for customers and suppliers
- Handled all administration relating to the registration of vehicles
- Organised promotional events
- Provided administrative support to the sales team
-
FDG Bretagne
- Assistant Manager
Rennes
2003 - 2005
Small family company specialising in the wholesale of inedible products in Brittany and Normandy
- Secretarial duties: diary management, meetings, correspondence
- Invoicing and bookkeeping
- Inventory management