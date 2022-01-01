Retail
Linda THEATIN
Linda THEATIN
Levallois-Perret
Entreprises
GEODIS WILSON FRANCE
- RESPONSABLE SVC IMPORT
Levallois-Perret
2009 - maintenant
DANZAS (DHL)
- Chef de groupe
1997 - 2000
Formations
Université Le Havre (Le Havre)
Le Havre
1995 - 1997
Réseau
Cédric BALAVOINE
Etienne LOOSDREGT
Jean Francois LEDUN
Jose CAETANO
Nicolas MORIN
Pierre FABBRIZZI
Romaric BRUNEL
Sandra MARINHO
Sébastien LE LEU
Sylvain TERLIER