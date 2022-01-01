Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Lindsey LAURANS
Ajouter
Lindsey LAURANS
MARSEILLE
Profil
Réseau
Election présidentielle 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat de la présidentielle à Marseille
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Atelier Indigo
- Coordinatrice Production et Bureau d'étude
2011 - maintenant
Mob conseils
- Chargé de projet
2010 - 2011
Formations
Université Aix Marseille 2 Mediterranée (Aix En Provence)
Aix En Provence
2009 - 2010
Licence Professionnelle, gestion et développement des produits de mode
IUT - Institut Universitaire de Technologie
Lycée Marie Curie
Marseille
2008 - 2009
PRODUCTIQUE
Lycée Marie Curie
Marseille
2007 - 2008
MODELISME
Lycée Marie Curie
Marseille
2004 - 2006
BAC STI GENIE MECANIQUE OP MATERIAUX SOUPLES
Réseau
Aurélie LEHOUX
Corine TONARELLI
Cynthia TOULEAU
Jennifer AMMIRATI
Jf AUFORT
Maryline RICHIER
Mathilde PELLISSIER
Olivier BASUAU
Olivier PONS
Sandra DELAVIE