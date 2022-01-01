Menu

Lindsey N'DOUMI

Puteaux Cedex

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Import/Export
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Excel

Entreprises

  • Bolloré Africa Logistics - Stage

    Puteaux Cedex 2013 - 2014

  • Bolloré Africa Logistics - Stage

    Puteaux Cedex 2012 - 2013 GESTION ET AMELIORATION DE LA ROTATION DES CAMIONS
    GESTION DES DOSSIERS CLIENTS

  • Sitarail - Stage

    Abidjan 2012 - 2012

Formations

  • Groupe Escam (Abidjan)

    Abidjan 2014 - 2014 MASTER 2 en Logistique internationale

    option import / export

  • Groupe Escam (Abidjan)

    Abidjan 2013 - 2014 MASTER 1 en Logistique internationale

    option import / export

  • Groupe Escam (Abidjan)

    Abidjan 2013 - maintenant master 1

    logistique

  • Groupe Escam (Abidjan)

    Abidjan 2013 - 2013 Diplôme universitaire technique

    option logistique international (import/export)

  • Institut Supérieur De Gestion Yôh (ISG-YOH) (Abidjan)

    Abidjan 2010 - 2012 Brevet de technicien supérieur (BTS)

  • Lycée Mixte De Yamoussoukro (Yamoussoukro)

    Yamoussoukro 2007 - 2008 Baccalaureate Degree

Réseau