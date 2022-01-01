Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Lindsey N'DOUMI
Ajouter
Lindsey N'DOUMI
Puteaux Cedex
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Import/Export
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Excel
Entreprises
Bolloré Africa Logistics
- Stage
Puteaux Cedex
2013 - 2014
Bolloré Africa Logistics
- Stage
Puteaux Cedex
2012 - 2013
GESTION ET AMELIORATION DE LA ROTATION DES CAMIONS
GESTION DES DOSSIERS CLIENTS
Sitarail
- Stage
Abidjan
2012 - 2012
Formations
Groupe Escam (Abidjan)
Abidjan
2014 - 2014
MASTER 2 en Logistique internationale
option import / export
Groupe Escam (Abidjan)
Abidjan
2013 - 2014
MASTER 1 en Logistique internationale
option import / export
Groupe Escam (Abidjan)
Abidjan
2013 - maintenant
master 1
logistique
Groupe Escam (Abidjan)
Abidjan
2013 - 2013
Diplôme universitaire technique
option logistique international (import/export)
Institut Supérieur De Gestion Yôh (ISG-YOH) (Abidjan)
Abidjan
2010 - 2012
Brevet de technicien supérieur (BTS)
Lycée Mixte De Yamoussoukro (Yamoussoukro)
Yamoussoukro
2007 - 2008
Baccalaureate Degree
Réseau
Adingra KOUAME ADOLPHE
Bertin NGUESSAN
Dambo THOMAS
Desire BROU
Kanga John BROU
Lamartine BIAO OBERG
Marcel OBEDJI
Mehdi BENYOUNES
Nathalie ORHAN