Lingyun SHI

Lingyun is a highly talented project coordinator, who’s interested in kick-starting her marketing career, to provide support on some prestigious projects.



• Higher education in Tourism, International Business, Project Management and NTIC

• Experience in the position of Project Assistant in a large consulting company

• Willingness to devote herself to the work for result



She has excellent communication, time management and organizational skills, as well as the ability to adapt to multiple assignments, deadlines and environment changes.