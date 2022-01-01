Menu

Lingyun SHI

CHENGDU

En résumé

Lingyun is a highly talented project coordinator, who’s interested in kick-starting her marketing career, to provide support on some prestigious projects.

• Higher education in Tourism, International Business, Project Management and NTIC
• Experience in the position of Project Assistant in a large consulting company
• Willingness to devote herself to the work for result

She has excellent communication, time management and organizational skills, as well as the ability to adapt to multiple assignments, deadlines and environment changes.

Entreprises

  • Maxxelli Real Estate - Project Manager (My actual full time job)

    2012 - maintenant • Report to China-wide general manager on all project management issues
    • Responsible for management of project team, execution of projects from start to final acceptance and close-out
    • Plan, execute, and finalize projects meet agreed deliverables, scheduled timeframes, and allocated budgets
    • Develop and maintain relations with relevant partners and follow corporate process

  • Maxxelli Real Estate - Marketing Executive

    2012 - 2012 • Responsibility for marketing, website updating and promotion materials preparation
    • Draft full range written materials including articles, speeches, presentations, project/event reports, meeting minutes, client correspondence, etc
    • Coordinate events such as press conference, media briefings, product launches, etc
    • Assist in research projects and gathering information for new business proposals
    • Assist in managing projects and follow-up activities
    • Innovation, look for new ideas and ways to meet client needs

  • Hermès - Sales

    Paris 2011 - 2011 • Welcome and advise clients in a spirit of service quality and loyalty, making contact for registing information and updating the customer file
    • Ensure the compliance of the image and good visual adaptations
    • Receiving and monitoring of After Service, labeling and merchandising of products
    • Analysis of customer expectations and propose personal advice in order to develop the turnover and client file
    • Statistical studies of sales, follow the creation of tools for sale and specific developments

  • Atos Origin - Integration - Project Assistant - (Junior Consultant)

    2009 - 2010 o Internal 2.0 website administrator
    • In cooperate with Atos Origin’s Global Business Solution & Innovation department, in charge of coordination with different project managers
    • Assist the principles of each market or functional perimeter to arrange their challenges base on the internal site, and support site users
    • Contact Global Communication team, experts from each field of expertise, and vendor’s technical staff located in the U.S.
    • Creation of subsidiary communities, client-oriented transformation
    • Statistics & reports
    o Participation in the DPV projet (Digitalisation, Preservation & Valorisation)
    • Market survey on digitalisation
    • Collaboration with Atos Chine for a project with the National Library of China, focus on customized Cloud Computing Service -- Paas
    o Participation in submission of tender -- Operational Excellence
    • Market research, competitive intelligence on Lean Management, preparation of an offer with Atos Consulting for Healthcare sector

  • Regional Tourism Commission - Communication-Marketing Assistant

    2009 - 2009 • In charge of Reunion’s tourism market study according to the needs of Chinese clients
    • participation in communication between the IRT (Reunion Island Tourism) and Chinese travel agencies
    • Help seeking opportunities with Chinese relative organizations for cooperate issues

  • Sofitel Luxury Hotel – Wanda Pekin - Hostess

    2007 - 2008 • In charge of the service quality study for the main restaurant
    • Customer relationship investigation and participation in the annual promotion
    • Reservations and other daily affairs

Formations

  • Paris Dauphine University

    Paris 2009 - 2010 Master 2

    Management of International Business

  • Réunion Island Institute Of Business Administration (Saint Denis)

    Saint Denis 2008 - 2009 Master 1

    Tourist Activity Management

  • Southwest University For Nationalities (Chengdu)

    Chengdu 2003 - 2007 Bachelor BAC+4

    Tourism Management

Réseau