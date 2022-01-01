Link BROWN

-
KEP Technologies - High Tech Products
- Directeur Commercial
2016 - maintenant
Responsible for driving global commercial operations for KEP Technologies product divisions (Setaram, Solex, and KEP Nuclear). Proud to provide our customers with world class products, expertise and service.
-
SETARAM Instrumentation
- Commercial Director - Americas
2014 - 2016
Responsible for overall sales, marketing, service and distribution strategy throughout the Americas.
SETARAM Inc. (Hillsborough, NJ) is a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-performance thermal analyzers, calorimeters, gas sorption and high pressure mass spectroscopy instruments and offers complete and dedicated solutions for different applications such as Pharmaceuticals & Life Science, Advanced Materials, Energy, Process Safety, etc.
-
BUCHI Corporation
- Account Manager
2011 - 2014
My role was to drive sales growth of capital equipment to a variety of customers in markets ranging from pharmaceuticals, research hospitals, food, and government, to chemicals, environmental, and academic institutions. I helped my customers dramatically improve the growth of their organization; growth in revenue, time efficiency and up-time through providing innovative solutions to their everyday problems. Responsibilities included:
* Driving sales growth by solving customer problems
* Prospecting and closing new accounts, while sleuthing current customer base for new opportunities
* Performing demonstrations of complicated analytical equipment to a variety of industries; displaying a functional expertise with technical customers in research, manufacturing, and quality control.
* Developing, implementing, and delivering on in-depth territory plan
-
Entech Instruments
- Northeast Regional Sales Manager
2007 - 2011
Led territory development and account management, selling analytical systems/solutions to laboratories in a variety of industries, including: environmental, government, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals. Upon arrival territory exceeded quota every year, achieved 122% of quota in 2009 and 164% of quota in 2010. Over 75% territory growth in 3 years. I was responsible for:
* Prospecting and closing new accounts, while sleuthing current customer base for new opportunities
* Developing, implementing, and delivering on in-depth territory plan
* Displaying a functional expertise with technical customers in analytical chemistry
* Coordinating work with applications lab to solve customer's unique applications
-
Glue Dots International
- Engineered Sales Representative
2006 - 2007
Led sales effort to develop new business in untapped territory and markets, which led to a 46% (target was 25%) increase in sales in 2006. Also achieved top honors at Dow Corning EMD Level III training in 2006 despite having no silicone experience. I was responsible for:
* Developing, implementing and delivering on in-depth territory plan
* Building, training, and managing distributor network to carry relevant product lines.
* Prospecting and closing new account direct accounts
* Displaying a functional expertise with customer on various product lines, from UV’’s and epoxies to cold glues and dispensing equipment.
-
National Starch & Chemical
- Project Leader, Technical Service
1999 - 2006
Internally, was responsible for project management, new product development, and customer training. Also, as a team with sales, I prospected new opportunities to gain business through relationship building with various customer personnel, clearly identifying technical specifications, developing or modifying a products, and analyzing, reporting, and implementing product solutions to customers.
* Efforts have lead to an 81% increase in sales from 2003 - 2005 ($2.1MM to $3.8MM); also helped increased sales by $1.2MM in 2000-1.
* Developed over 16 new products, each with at least $100K in sales; 10 products in 2004.
* Held developmental responsibility for a technician. Work helped lead to her promotion to Lead Group Technician and increased personal growth.
* Coordinated and performed practical, functional training sessions for customers, peers, and management. These sessions include training new employees and sales professionals on pressure sensitive markets, coordinating rheology training for technical personnel, and bringing in customers to educate them on the proper use of our adhesive and equipment.