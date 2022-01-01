Menu

Lionel ABOUKRAT

PARIS

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

Autonome, responsable et possédant de fortes capacités d'adaptation aux nouveaux environnements et technologies. Excellent communicant.

Ingénieur Système (Expert poste de travail) avec 17 ans d'expérience dans le domaine IT. Connaissance étendue des produits et infrastructures Microsoft.

Mes compétences :
VMware ESX
SCCM
Microsoft Windows
Active Directory
Citrix XenApp
Animation d'équipe
Gestion de projet
Reporting
Animation de réunions
Communication
Organisation
Visual Basic Scripting
Windows PowerShell
Symantec Endpoint Protection

Entreprises

  • Société Générale - Expert poste de travail

    PARIS 2015 - 2015 Ma mission : piloter le projet de reprise d’activité de l’équipe expertise poste de travail du Crédit du Nord. Réalisation du déploiement massif (25 000 Postes) d’une solution de prévention des pertes de données de référence (DLP EndPoint Symantec)
    - Homologation packages, matériels, masters, GPOs
    - Rédaction de procédures techniques (bilingue)
    - Télédistribution package et séquence de tâches via SCCM 2007

    Environnement Technique : SCCM 2007, Windows Seven, 8.1, Tablettes Dell, Lenovo, Microsoft Surface, Active Directory, GPO, GPA 6.7 , VBS, SharePoint, automatisation, Scripting, Symantec Endpoint Protection, Symantec Data Loss Prevention

  • TOTAL Marketing & Services - E.M.E.A. - Expert poste de travail

    2013 - 2015 Au sein d'un pôle d'expertise et de compétences assurer la conformité du périmètre poste de travail au regard des demandes d'évolutions exprimées par la D.S.I.T. et des impératifs liés aux mises à jour de sécurité des systèmes d'exploitation.
    - Gestion de projet technique : Pilote Tablette Dell
    - Pilotage des déploiements via SCCM 2007
    - Rédaction des procédures et des documents de mise en production
    - Analyse / Résolution incidents niveau 3
    - Support aux IT locaux

    Environnement Technique : S.C.C.M. 2007, Windows Vista, 7 & 8, 8.1, Tablettes Dell, VDI, Active Directory, GPO, VBS,automatisation, scripting (Powershell), SQL

Formations

  • INSEEC Paris

    Paris 1990 - 1994 Maîtrise en sciences de la communication option marketing

    Bac + 4

