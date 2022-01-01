Retail
Lionel ARMAND
Lionel ARMAND
ANGLET
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
- Intégrateur domotique / Ingénieur vision
2007 - maintenant
TPS
- Responsable Exploitation Broadcast
2004 - 2007
TPS
- Technicien Exploitation Broadcast
2000 - 2004
Formations
Lycée René Cassin
Bayonne
1995 - 1997
Réseau
Anne BETTON
Benjamin BELLE
Cedric LOUIS
Emmanuel TORRENT
Jean-Christophe FAUQUENOT
Luc WATHELET - COMMANDE D'ÉCLAIRAGES ET D'APPAREILS ÉLECTRIQUES
Maxime FAURIE
Sylvain COLAS
Vj Hieros GAMOS