Expertise:



1. Strategy & management of international clinics:



— Cross-border medicine and insurance protocols;

— Business models, specialties-, countries- and patients-wise;

— Positioning, goodwill and continuous brand management;

— Tracking and quality processes (total quality management);

— Satisfaction, patient-experience enhancement and loyalty management;



2. Strategy, management & organization:



— key accounts;

— innovative small companies.



Mes compétences :

Healthcare

Strategy

Quality

Innovation

Health

Europe