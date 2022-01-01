Liudmila RODIONOVA

Mes compétences :
Cross cultural management
International business development
Analyse financière
Audit financier
Business Analysis
SAP Finance
Finance d'entreprise
Corporate finance
Entreprises
SIEMENS LLC (Moscou)
- Senior Accountant
saint denis2010 - 2016Siemens LLC - Senior Accountant Moscow, Russia
• managed, coordinated and arranged international payments process fulfilled by outsourced group, improved incorporation payment process, increased efficiency of the payments preparation process
• conducted transactional services
• solved issues and communicated with various government agencies, banks, customs agencies on their requests
• monitored, analyzed, adjusted expenses and accounts payable, improved accounting processes and controls
• participated in M&A activities
• carried for account payable responsibility and fulfilled expense-related operations, auditing of account payable
• implemented, prepared and presented in-company training on Currency Control Legislation for groups of 60 people quarterly
• prevented and eliminated all (from 180 to 0) violations of currency legislation in Siemens Russia, solved a problem of threats of huge fines with the implementation of a program of training for employees
• conducted in-company support and consulting on International payments and Currency Control Legislation issues
Eldorado LLC (Moscou)
- Leading Accountant
2009 - 2010• fulfilled payments to suppliers, analyzed accounts payable, prepared acts of mutual reconciliation
• analyzed and adjusted costs on wages, prepared reports on the closure period.
• participated in internal audit, experience of accounting primary documentation recovery.
GSKO SKO TKV
- Chief Accountant
2008 - 2009• Management of accounting team, HR management, budgeting, payroll
• Prepared financial statements, communicated with banks, tax agency, and other government agencies.