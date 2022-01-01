Menu

Liudmila RODIONOVA

saint denis

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Cross cultural management
International business development
Analyse financière
Audit financier
Business Analysis
SAP Finance
Finance d'entreprise
Corporate finance

Entreprises

  • SIEMENS LLC (Moscou) - Senior Accountant

    saint denis 2010 - 2016 Siemens LLC - Senior Accountant Moscow, Russia
    • managed, coordinated and arranged international payments process fulfilled by outsourced group, improved incorporation payment process, increased efficiency of the payments preparation process
    • conducted transactional services
    • solved issues and communicated with various government agencies, banks, customs agencies on their requests
    • monitored, analyzed, adjusted expenses and accounts payable, improved accounting processes and controls
    • participated in M&A activities
    • carried for account payable responsibility and fulfilled expense-related operations, auditing of account payable
    • implemented, prepared and presented in-company training on Currency Control Legislation for groups of 60 people quarterly
    • prevented and eliminated all (from 180 to 0) violations of currency legislation in Siemens Russia, solved a problem of threats of huge fines with the implementation of a program of training for employees
    • conducted in-company support and consulting on International payments and Currency Control Legislation issues

  • Eldorado LLC (Moscou) - Leading Accountant

    2009 - 2010 • fulfilled payments to suppliers, analyzed accounts payable, prepared acts of mutual reconciliation
    • analyzed and adjusted costs on wages, prepared reports on the closure period.
    • participated in internal audit, experience of accounting primary documentation recovery.

  • GSKO SKO TKV - Chief Accountant

    2008 - 2009 • Management of accounting team, HR management, budgeting, payroll
    • Prepared financial statements, communicated with banks, tax agency, and other government agencies.

Formations

  • ISG

    Paris 2016 - 2017 iMBA

    Master Thesis topic: Avoiding corporate culture disasters and implementing effective and successful corporate culture on a national and international basis.

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :