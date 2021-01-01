Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Loïc LE DEUN
Ajouter
Loïc LE DEUN
Dax
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
MILANO AUTOMOBILES
Dax
2012 - maintenant
RESPONSABLE DES VENTES VÉHICULES NEUFS ET OCCASIONS
MILANO AUTOMOBILES
- Vendeur Societes
Commercial | Dax
2006 - 2012
BCS France
- Technico commercial
Commercial | BAYONNE
2001 - 2006
Amelioration de l'habitat vente a domicile
Formations
EPSECO
Bayonne
1999 - 2001
Réseau
Alexandra HISPAFRA
Manuella TERAN
Marie Amandine BRANA
Thierry SAUVAGE